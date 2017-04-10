VIDEO: WAITRESS Unveils New Highlights of Sara Bareilles, Smashes Records at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre

Click Here for More Articles on WAITRESS

This week the hit musical Waitress smashed three sales records on Broadway. Plus, the show unveiled brand-new highlights featuring Sara Bareilles in action - check them out below!

The multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter continues a winning streak in the Broadway smash Waitress, where she began a ten-week engagement on Friday, March 31. Making her Broadway acting debut, Sara Bareilles, until now best known for her smash hit recordings of "Brave" and "Love Song," earned Tony and Grammy Award nominations for writing the music and lyrics for Waitress.

Waitress became the most successful show ever in the 90-year history of the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. With gross sales of $50,634,731.50 in less than a year, Waitress passed the sales of the previous high-grossing tenant, Rock of Ages ($49,761,973).

For the week ending April 9, 2017, gross sales for Waitress rose $184,286.80 to $1,209,652.50, the best selling 8-performance week so far.

The highest gross for a single performance at the Brooks Atkinson, $184,559.00, was set on the evening of April 8, 2017.

Earlier this year Waitress announced that it recouped its $12 million investment in less than 10 months on Broadway, making it and Hamilton the only two new musicals from the last Broadway season (2015-2016) to go into profit. The hit musical is now on sale through January 21, 2018.

Waitress will begin its US national tour at Cleveland's Playhouse Square this October.

Waitress is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

