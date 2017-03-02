Daniel Breaker Will Be Next 'Aaron Burr' in Chicago's HAMILTON

Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced Tony Award nominee Daniel Breaker will join the Chicago company of Hamilton as Aaron Burr. He will begin performances on Tuesday, April 11 at The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago.

Breaker received a Tony Award nomination for his role as "Youth" in Passing Strange and was most recently seen on Broadway as "Mafala Hatimbi" in The Book of Mormon.

The actor will join Ari Afsar as Eliza Hamilton; Miguel Cervantes as Alexander Hamilton; Alexander Gemignani as King George Iii, Jonathan Kirkland as George Washington, Chris De'sean Lee as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Joseph Morales as Mr. Cervantes' Alternate; Karen Olivo as Angelica Schuyler, Josè Ramos as John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton; Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, And Samantha Marie Ware as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds.

The Chicago company also includes Sam Aberman, Josè Amor, Amber Ardolino, Remmie Bourgeois, Chloë Campbell, Yossi Chaikin, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, John Michael Fiumara, Jean Godsend Floradin, Aaron Gordon, Jin Ha, Holly James, Malik Shabazz Kitchen, Colby Lewis, Dashì Mitchell, Justice Moore, Samantha Pollino, Candace Quarrels, Gabriella Sorrentino, RoBert Walters and Aubin Wise.

Daniel Breaker's Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon, The Performers, Shrek: The Musical (Drama Desk Nomination), Passing Strange (Tony Award nomination, Drama Desk Nomination, Theatre World Award, Audelco Award) Cymbeline and Well. His Off-Broadway credits include Loves Labour's Lost, (Shakespeare in the Park) By The Way, Meet Vera Stark (Second Stage), Passing Strange (The Public Theater), Fabulation (Playwrights Horizons) and Pericles (Red Bull, Culture Project). London credits include How to Act Around Cops (SoHo Theatre). Film & TV credits include "Sisters" (with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler), "Limitless" (with Bradley Cooper & Robert De Niro), "He's Way More Famous Than You," "Redhook Summer" (dir. Spike Lee), "Passing Strange" (Spike Lee), "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Mozart in the Jungle," "Unforgettable" and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent."

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards ®including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

HAMILTON's creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award ® Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording - recipient of the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album and a regular on numerous Billboard top 10 lists - is available everywhere nationwide.

HAMILTON: The Revolution, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter's book about the making of the musical, is on sale and has been a selection on The New York Times Best Seller List.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

