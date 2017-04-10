Photo Flash: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Kicks Off Casting Search for Ti Moune in Haiti!

Click Here for More Articles on ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Once On This Island, the Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Best Musical, is returning to Broadway this fall.

An unprecedented international casting search for the lead role of Ti Moune just began in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and will continue to Detroit (April 14), Chicago (April 15), Los Angeles (April 27), New Orleans (April 29), Atlanta (April 30), New York (May 2).

Director Michael Arden shared parts of his Haitian adventure on Instagram:

Good Morning, Haiti! Today, we begin the search for Ti Moune! #onceonthisisland

AuditionSpace #onceonthisisland

Ken Davenport said "In the story of Once On This Island, the character Ti Moune is discovered as a young girl in the most unlikely of places, and goes on to change the world. That's why, when we talked about casting this important role, we believed it was essential to search all over, even some unlikely places, to give an opportunity to young women everywhere the chance to be discovered, just like Ti Moune."

The casting search will be lead by the renowned New York casting agency, Telsey + Company. Telsey casting director Craig Burns said, "Setting out to find a new star is always exciting and in the case of the role of Ti Moune, we are casting a wide net to look for young women who may not have had a chance like this before."

Please visit www.OnceOnThisIsland.com for more audition locations, audition requirements, and to sign up in advance.

Related Articles