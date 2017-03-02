Immersive SWEENEY TODD to Welcome Norm Lewis, Slay Through December Off-Broadway

Producers of the Tooting Arts Club production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street have announced that New York audiences can now "attend the tale" through December 31, 2017, with a new block of tickets on sale today.

Plus, a limited number of tickets at each performance (starting tonight!) will be available through a TodayTix digital lottery.

Sweeney Todd, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, and directed by BillBuckhurst, officially opened last night at the Barrow Street Theatre (27 Barrow Street).

Beginning with tonight's 7:30 PM performance, a limited number of $39 tickets will be made available to every performance of Sweeney Todd via the TodayTix app. The entry period for all performances will begin each performance day at 12:01am EST and continue until winners are notified via email and push notification 2-4 hours before the selected performance begins. Limit one entry per person and two tickets per winner. A photo ID is required for pickup and lottery tickets and seat locations are subject to availability.

Reprising their critically acclaimed performances from the original Tooting and West End productions are British stage stars Jeremy Secomb (as Sweeney Todd), Olivier Award nominee Siobhán McCarthy (as Mrs. Lovett), Duncan Smith (as Judge Turpin) and Joseph Taylor (as Tobias). They are joined by Matt Doyle (as Anthony), Alex Finke (as Johanna), Betsy Morgan (as Pirelli & Beggar Woman) and Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar (as The Beadle). The cast also includes Colin Anderson and Monet Sabel. Secomb, McCarthy, Morgan, Smith and Taylor will stay with the production for eight weeks only through April 9, 2017.

Beginning April 11, 2017, Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (as Sweeney Todd), Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello (as Mrs. Lovett), Stacie Bono (as Pirelli & Beggar Woman), Jamie Jackson (as Judge Turpin) and John-Michael Lyles (as Tobias) join the cast. Casting for performances from August 15, 2017 to December 31, 2016 will be announced at a later date.

Sweeney Todd features set and costume designs by Simon Kenny, music supervision and arrangements by Benjamin Cox, music direction by Matt Aument, choreography by Georgina Lamb, lighting design by Amy Mae, sound design by Matt Stine, casting by Telsey + Company / Cesar A. Rocha, CSA and production stage management by Richard A. Hodge.

Siobhan McCarthy, Jeremy Secomb, Duncan Smith, and Joseph Taylor are appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association.

Immersing audiences in a completely new theatrical experience, this production of the classic tale of blood thirsty barber Sweeney Todd and resourceful pie shop proprietress Mrs. Lovett comes to New York City following sold-out runs in London. Tooting Arts Club first mounted this Sweeney Todd in the winter of 2014 in Harrington's Pie and Mash Shop, one of the oldest continuously operating pie shops in London, seating only 35 people at each performance. In 2015, the production made the leap to the West End where Tooting Arts Club recreated Harrington's in a 69 seat Shaftesbury Avenue venue provided by producer Cameron Mackintosh. The Harrington's shop environment has once again been brought to life for its US debut in the 130 seat Barrow Street Theatre.

Sweeney Todd is produced by Rachel Edwards, Jenny Gersten, Seaview Productions, Fiona Rudin, Barrow Street Theatre, Jean Doumanian, Rebecca Gold and Nate Koch (Executive Producer).

Based on a Victorian horror story, Sweeney Todd is often considered Sondheim's greatest masterpiece. It first premiered on Broadway in 1979 at the Uris Theatre (now the Gershwin) and went on to make its West End debut in 1980. The original Broadway production won 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. The 2007 Tim Burton film adaptation earned one Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards.

Former White House Executive Pastry Chef William "Bill" Yosses (dubbed "the Crust Master" by President Barack Obama) serves as the production's official pie maker. In keeping with the original Tooting production and the West End transfer, "pie and mash" is available for purchase by audience members prior to every performance, served communally in the pie shop where the production is set. An authentic slice of Victorian London, the traditional "pie and mash" dish consists of a meat pie, a generous helping of mashed potato and hot parsley sauce - otherwise known as "liquor" - which is an optional extra. Both meat and veg pie options are available.

TodayTix is the first and only free mobile app for iOS and Android that provides access to the best prices on last minute theater tickets, booked same-day or within a week's time. Operating in the world's most iconic theater markets, TodayTix secures the best discounted and full price tickets available for the hottest shows in New York City, London's West End, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Chicago, Boston, Seattle, Connecticut and Philadelphia. Life-long friends and Broadway producers Merritt Baer and Brian Fenty launched TodayTix in New York City in December 2013. The company now has partnerships with more than 450 theater institutions globally including (but are not limited to:) The Public Theater, MSG Entertainment, Roundabout Theatre Company, Cirque du Soleil, Blue Man Group, Manhattan Theatre Club, The Metropolitan Opera, BAM, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Nimax, Really Useful Theatres, Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company, Royal Court, Goodman Theatre, Lyric Opera, SHN, American Conservatory Theater, Geffen Playhouse, Center Theatre Group, The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, LA Opera, Arena Stage, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, A.R.T., Hartford Stage and Goodspeed Musicals. TodayTix has also launched daily mobile lotteries for Broadway's Fun Home, Cirque du Soleil Paramour and In Transit, The Public Theater's Hamilton, Free First Previews initiative and Shakespeare in the Park, New York Theatre Workshop's Lazarus and Othello and The West End's Kinky Boots. TodayTix has most recently partnered with MTC on their Broadway productions of August Wilson's Jitney and Heisenberg, Second Stage on their production of Dear Evan Hansen and St. Ann's Warehouse for their 2016 and 2017 seasons on their newest technology feature, daily mobile Rush. To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS, Android and Amazon devices.

