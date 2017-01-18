BWW Contest: Enter to Win Tickets to MOTOWN at the Hollywood Pantages

BroadwayWorld is giving you a chance to enter to win a pair of tickets to see MOTOWN on tour at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles!

Entering is super easy! Just follow the steps on the form below! There are five easy ways to enter the contest! Just like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram and Twitter, and share the contest with your friends to maximize your chances at winning!

MOTOWN THE MUSICAL is the true American dream story of Motown founder Berry Gordy's journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye and so many more.

Featuring more than 40 classic hits such as "My Girl" and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," MOTOWN THE MUSICAL tells the story behind the hits as Diana, Smokey, Berry and the whole Motown family fight against the odds to create the soundtrack of change in America. Motown shattered barriers, shaped our lives and made us all move to the same beat.

