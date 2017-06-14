Ariana Grande to Be Named 'Honorary Citizen' of Manchester, England

Jun. 14, 2017  

Ariana Grande to Be Named 'Honorary Citizen' of Manchester, EnglandThe BBC reports that the city council of Manchester, England is introducing a new system which will recognize outstanding people who have made significant contributions to the city. First in line for the honor may be pop singer Ariana Grande, who organized the recent One Love Manchester concert to benefit victims of the terrorist attack which occurred following her concert.

Council leader Sir Richard Leese commented, "This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognize those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city." He continued, "We've all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May - with love and courage rather than hatred and fear."

He went on to note that Grande had "exemplified this response".

More than 50,000 attended the One Love Manchester concert held at Old Trafford on June 4th. The event raised $2.6 million for victims of the Manchester Arena attack in which 22 died.

Below, watch Ariana Grande perform a moving version of 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' at the concert event:

