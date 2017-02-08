Alan Cumming to Star in CBS Pilot: INSTINCT

Alan Cumming is set to star in and executive produce Instinct, a drama pilot for CBS' directed and executive produced by Mark Webb.

Based on an upcoming novel by James Patterson, Instinct, written by Michael Rauch, centers on a former CIA agent who is pulled back into action to assist the NYPD in stopping a serial killer.

Webb is an executive producer on CW's musical series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Cumming has spent much of his time of late touring the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, making his sold-out solo debut at Carnegie Hall in 2016. A television special, Alan Cumming SINGS SAPPY SONGS was filmed live for PBS in Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas and was presented by Vegas PBS.

