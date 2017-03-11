A Playwright for the Ages- A History of the Life and Works of Tennessee Williams

The Glass Menagerie is the play that brought a brilliant young writer named Tennessee Williams to national attention, and, in his own words, "changed my life irrevocably" when it first premiered on Broadway in 1945. More than seventy years later, Williams's most personal work for the stage continues to captivate and overwhelm audiences around the world.

The revival of The Glass Menagerie opened earlier this week at the Belasco Theatre, starring two-time Academy Award winner Sally Field and two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, joined by Finn Wittrock and Madison Ferris.

In celebration of the play's return to Broadway, BroadwayWorld is saluting the the playwright who gave us not only this classic, but countless others that shaped the course of drama in the 20th century.

