Topeka Civic Theatre Suspends 2020 Fall Lineup

The Board of Directors of Topeka Civic Theatre announced the suspension of TCT'S 2020 fall lineup and business operations.

"Please know the safety of our patrons, volunteers and staff is our highest priority. As is the fiscal health and long­ term viability of our beloved theatre. We appreciate your understanding and flexibility," said Janet Stanek, TCT Board Chair.

The theatre's summer schedule, including Matilda The Musical, ShrekJr., Freshman Class, Laugh Lines and summer camp will continue as scheduled. Helen Hocker Theater's production of The Importance of Being Earnest will still open as scheduled. This suspension of operations will take effect of September 1, 2020.

The company says that it will continue to closely monitor County, State and CDC guidelines and recommendations.

Soon after reopening, TCT and HHT's remaining season lineup will be announced. TCT will also be introducing a new season membership package, with four flexible tickets. Our traditional eight-ticket membership will continue to be available.

Stay up to date on the latest announcements at topekacivictheatre.com.

