THE COLOR PURPLE is Now Playing at Roxy's Downtown

The production runs from February 3 - February 27th.

Feb. 18, 2022  

THE COLOR PURPLE is Now Playing at Roxy's Downtown Roxy's Downtown Theater has announced their February production of "The Color Purple: The Musical". The show is an uplifting tale of redemption and personal discovery, highlighting the many joys and struggles of the African-American experience. This show features local favorites Injoy Fountain (The Voice) and Koko Blanton! Do not miss this incredibly meaningful musical production!

The show will also feature a food and drink menu that reflects the many vibrant flavors and styles of African-American cuisine. Our chef has designed a menu as special as the show.

Evening shows run Thursday - Saturday. Doors open at 6:30pm and curtain is at 8:00pm. A Sunday brunch matinee is also offered. Doors open at 12:30pm and curtain is at 2:00pm. For individual tickets, or season tickets for the upcoming 2022-2023 season, individuals may call the box office at: 316.265.440 or go online at www.roxysdowntown.com.


