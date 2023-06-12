KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

STARNIGHT Comes to Music Theatre Wichita

StarNight runs August 4-5, 2023 at Mosley Street Melodrama.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

Join in for StarNight, an intimate cabaret-style concert experience featuring members of the Music Theatre Wichita 2023 Resident Ensemble. Laugh, cry, and get to know our fabulous company members a little bit better as they share songs and stories from their college lives and early careers. See these emerging artists before their big break – you’ll get to say you “knew them when!”

General admission tickets are available for only $20, or upgrade your experience to VIP for $50, which includes appetizers and a meet-and-greet with the Resident Ensemble members before the show!




