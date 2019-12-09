BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards Update: AVENUE Q - Roxy's Downtown Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Wichita:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Ryan Schafer - AVENUE Q - Roxy's Downtown 32%

Grasan Kingsberry - IN THE HEIGHTS - Music Theatre Wichita i??i??i??i??i??i??i??i?? 20%

Monte Wheeler - SOUND OF MUSIC - Music Theatre Wichita i??i??i??i??i??i??i??i?? 14%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Delno Ebie - LIVING ON LOVE - Kechi Playhouse 26%

Viviano Legorreta - LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - Roxy's Downtown 13%

Leo Larsen - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Wichita Community Theatre 12%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Madi White - AVENUE Q - Roxy's Downtown 21%

Julia Faust - Forbidden Broadway - Roxy's Downtown 20%

Gabriella Enriquez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Music Theatre Wichita i??i??i??i??i??i??i??i?? 15%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Claire Wehry - FUN HOME - Wichita Community Theater 35%

Lydia Harbutz - 1776 - Signature Theatre 17%

Crystal Meek - DIXIE SWIM CLUB - Wichita Community Theatre 16%

Best Musical (non-professional)

TICK TICK BOOM - ROXY'S DOWNTOWN 26%

FUN HOME - Wichita Community Theater 24%

BLOOD BROTHERS - Wichita Community Theatre 21%

Best Musical (professional)

AVENUE Q - Roxy's Downtown 34%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Music Theatre Wichita 34%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Music Theatre Wichita i??i??i??i??i??i??i??i?? 11%

Best Play (non-professional)

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Wichita Community Theatre 27%

LIVING ON LOVE - Kechi Playhouse 25%

LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION - Roxy's Downtown 22%

Theater of the Year

Roxy's Downtown 24%

Wichita Community Theatre 22%

Music Theatre Wichita 22%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles