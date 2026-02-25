STOMP Comes to Century II Concert Hall In March

🎭 NEW! Wichita Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Wichita & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The American Theatre Guild will present the international percussion sensation, STOMP. This production is part of the 25–26 BROADWAY IN WICHITA Series and will take the Century II Concert Hall stage Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 7:30pm.

From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, STOMP has grown into an international sensation over 32 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 26 million people.

Created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, STOMP continues to tour North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia following 15 years in London's West End and 29 years at New York's Orpheum Theatre, and lengthy sit down productions in San Francisco, Boston and Las Vegas. Throughout its life, the show has continued to change by creating new material to bring music to everyday objects. It is safe to say you will never again look at supermarket carts or plumbing fixtures the same way… or paint cans, or kitchen sinks or…

STOMP, an overwhelming success marked by rave reviews, numerous awards, and sell-out engagements, is the winner of an Olivier Award for Best Choreography (London's Tony Award), a New York Obie Award, a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience,

Tickets to STOMP are available for purchase at BroadwayWichita.com and Century2.com, or by calling 855-755-7328. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.