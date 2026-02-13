Wichita Symphony Orchestra Will Perform THE FIREBIRD in March

🎭 NEW! Wichita Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Wichita & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Wichita Symphony Orchestra will present “The Firebird” on March 15, 2026, at Century II Concert Hall in Wichita. The performance is part of the orchestra’s 2025-26 season and will take place at the Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center, located at 225 W. Douglas Ave.

The concert is scheduled for Sunday, March 15, with a start time of 3 p.m. at the Century II Concert Hall.

From Wagner’s ghostly ship to the fiery brilliance of Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite, this concert soars through myth, magic, and the natural world. Wagner’s electrifying Overture to The Flying Dutchman tells the storm-tossed tale of a ghostly ship cursed to sail the seas for eternity. We then embark in flight with the World Premiere of Daniel Perttu’s violin concerto Stealing From Birds. Inspired by the beauty of bird songs, WSO Concertmaster Holly Mulcahy brings this concerto to life for the very

first time!

Finally, Stravinsky’s beloved Firebird Suite (1945) brings the night to a dazzling close, weaving Russian folklore and brilliant orchestration into a triumphant blaze of sound. From windswept legends to fiery rebirth, this concert ignites the imagination.

Programme

Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman Overture

DANIEL PERTTU Stealing From Birds (World Premiere)

Igor Stravinsky The Firebird Suite [1945]