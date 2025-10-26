Wine Bar TANIKŌ Visits London For One Night Only

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, November 17 Tanikō, a new play by konstantinos avramis, will be performed at Theatro Technis in London for one night only as part of Voila! Festival. The performance is at 7 p.m.

A social drama about gentrification, the constantly rising cost of health, and social asphyxia, inspired by a fable that comes from the Japanese Noh theatre, and the œuvre of Bertolt Brecht.

Tanikō is in Greek with English subtitles. It stars Lina Boti, Eleni Niotaki, and Marissa Farmaki. Eleni Niotaki is the assistant director/dramaturge. Despoina Georga is the composer and musician on stage. Photos and video are by Charalampos Ioannopoulos.

Inside a gentrified wine bar, three young women try to find the balance between the attacks they face by the locals and their personal lives. Their mother's health worsens, their brother is inexplicably missing, and a mezzo soprano arrives to sing an aria that sounds eerily familiar.