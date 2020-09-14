West End Revival Of C.P. Taylor's GOOD Starring David Tennant Announces New Dates and Venue For Spring 2021

Produced by Fictionhouse and Playful Productions, GOOD was originally scheduled to begin performances at the Playhouse Theatre on Tuesday 6th October.

C.P.Taylor's GOOD, starring David Tennant and directed by Dominic Cooke, which was due to open this October, has announced new dates for 2021 and a new run at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

Produced by Fictionhouse and Playful Productions, GOOD was originally scheduled to begin performances at the Playhouse Theatre on Tuesday 6th October. Due to the current global situation, the production was postponed and will now preview at the Harold Pinter Theatre from Wednesday 21 April (Press Night Tuesday 27 April) to Saturday 17 July 2021.

Current ticket holders will be given priority for the new dates and do not need to do anything. The point of purchase will be in touch with ticket holders to reschedule or refund their booking.



Kate Horton, co-founder of Fictionhouse, said "We're truly thankful to our fantastic audience for their incredible enthusiasm for the production and their patience and understanding while we worked on rescheduling the run. It was a real sadness not to be able to share GOOD with them this autumn and we'll be making sure that we are in touch with everyone who had already booked to give them priority service for the new dates, before we open booking on October 12th. David Tennant, Dominic Cooke, ATG and the whole team have been utterly dedicated to making the show happen for everyone as soon as it is safe to do so and it will be thrilling to see everyone at the beautiful, intimate Harold Pinter Theatre this spring".

Extra tickets for the new dates for GOOD at The Harold Pinter Theatre go on sale at 10am, Monday 12 October 2020 - www.goodtheplay.com.

