West End Production of HAIRSPRAY Starring Michael Ball to Open at the London Coliseum in June 2021

It has been announced that the West End production of Hairspray will now open at the London Coliseum on 22 June and run through 29 September 2021. The production had previously been scheduled to open at the London Coliseum in Fall 2020, before being pushed to April 2021.

The production will star Michael Ball, who returns to his legendary, Olivier Award winning role of Edna Turnblad, alongside one of the UK's greatest comedians, Paul Merton, who will be making his West End musical debut as Edna's husband, Wilbur.

Acclaimed West End star Marisha Wallace will take the role of Motormouth. Marisha won rave reviews when she took over from Amber Riley in the smash hit Dreamgirls (Savoy Theatre), and also starred in the original West End cast of Waitress (Adelphi Theatre). Rita Simons (Eastenders' Roxy Mitchell) will star as Velma Von Tussle.

Baltimore, 1962. Tracy Turnblad is a big girl with big hair and big dreams. Can she make it on the local TV dance show, win the heart of teen heartthrob Link Larkin and bring everyone together - whatever their colour, size or hairdo? Well if you want a change, you've really got to shake things up!

With the original award-winning creative team of director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, and featuring the infectiously feel-good songs "Good Morning, Baltimore", "Big, Blonde and Beautiful" and "You Can't Stop the Beat", this inspirational, fun-loving and fabulously uplifting musical sensation is back and bigger than ever.

The original New York production of Hairspray won three Tony Awards, including Best New Musical, whilst the original West End production won four Olivier Awards, also including Best New Musical, as well as giving Michael Ball one of his two Olivier Awards for Best Actor in a Musical.



Hairspray is produced by Adam Spiegel Productions & Fiery Angel.

For more information please visit: https://londoncoliseum.org/whats-on/hairspray/