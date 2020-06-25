HAIRSPRAY to Open at The London Coliseum April 2021

The producers of Hairspray the Musical have announced new performance dates for West End return of the multi award-winning smash hit musical.

After originally being pushed to Fall 2020, the production will now begin performances on April 22, 2021 and play a limited 19-week engagement at London Coliseum.

Until July 26, 2020, all existing ticket holders have priority to move their tickets to a new date. All new ticket purchases can be made from July 27, 2020. See www.hairspraythemusical.co.uk for all ticket information.

The production will star Michael Ball, who returns to his legendary, Olivier Award winning role of Edna Turnblad, alongside one of the UK's greatest comedians, Paul Merton, who will be making his West End musical debut as Edna's husband, Wilbur.

Acclaimed West End star Marisha Wallace will take the role of Motormouth. Marisha won rave reviews when she took over from Amber Riley in the smash hit Dreamgirls (Savoy Theatre), and also starred in the original West End cast of Waitress (Adelphi Theatre). Rita Simons (Eastenders' Roxy Mitchell) will star as Velma Von Tussle.

Baltimore, 1962. Tracy Turnblad is a big girl with big hair and big dreams. Can she make it on the local TV dance show, win the heart of teen heartthrob Link Larkin and bring everyone together - whatever their colour, size or hairdo? Well if you want a change, you've really got to shake things up!

With the original award-winning creative team of director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, and featuring the infectiously feel-good songs "Good Morning, Baltimore", "Big, Blonde and Beautiful" and "You Can't Stop the Beat", this inspirational, fun-loving and fabulously uplifting musical sensation is back and bigger than ever.

The original New York production of Hairspray won three Tony Awards, including Best New Musical, whilst the original West End production won four Olivier Awards, also including Best New Musical, as well as giving Michael Ball one of his two Olivier Awards for Best Actor in a Musical.

Hairspray is produced by Adam Spiegel Productions & Fiery Angel.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You