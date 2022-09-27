Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WICKED
500,000 new tickets are now on public sale for all performances until Sunday 26 November 2023.

Sep. 27, 2022  
WICKED Celebrates 16th Birthday in London and Extends Booking

WICKED celebrates its 16th birthday tonight at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre and has announced a 34th booking extension. 500,000 new tickets are now on public sale for all performances until Sunday 26 November 2023. The following 10 extra shows are also now on sale: Thursday 27 October, Tuesday 20 December, Friday 23 December, Tuesday 27 December, Friday 30 December 2022, Thursday 16 February, Thursday 6 April, Thursday 3 August, Thursday 17 August, and Thursday 26 October 2023, all @2:30pm. Tickets are available now at www.WickedTheMusical.co.uk

Upcoming access performances are confirmed as follows Captioned: Saturday 18 February 2023 @ 2.30pm and Friday 15 September 2023 @ 7:30pm; Audio Described: Saturday 12 November 2022 @ 2.30pm, and Tuesday 14 March 2023 @ 7.30pm; Sign Language Interpreted: Saturday 22 October 2022 @ 2.30pm, Friday 21 April 2023 @ 7.30pm, and Sunday 12 November 2023 @ 2:30pm

The London production of Wicked opened at the Apollo Victoria Theatre on 27 September 2006 and has subsequently become "one of the most successful musicals of all time" (BBC News). Recently welcoming its 11 millionth theatregoer, Wicked is already the 9th longest running West End musical in history. The "global sensation" (Independent) has won over 100 international awards, including three Tony Awards, six Drama Desk Awards, two Olivier Awards, ten WhatsOnStage Awards (including three for 'Best West End Show'), six Australian Helpmann Awards and a Grammy for its Platinum-selling Original Cast Recording.

Based on the multi-million copy best-selling novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum's beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked currently stars: Lucie Jones (Elphaba), Helen Woolf (Glinda), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible), Gary Wilmot (The Wizard, until 16 October 2002), Mark Curry (The Wizard, from 18 October 2022), Carina Gillespie (Nessarose), Nicholas McLean (Boq), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba), Lisa-Anne Wood (Standby for Glinda), Yuki Abe, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Meg Astin, Alishia-Marie Blake, Pàje Campbell, Michael Colbourne, Fergus Dale, Nolan Edwards, Nicola Espallardo, Danny Fogarty, Laura Harrison, Amie Hibbert, Lucie Horsfall, Samuel How, Christian Knight, Nick Len, Jasmine Leung, Maggie Lynne, Rhidian Marc, PaddyJoe Martin, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Stacey McGuire, Harry Mills, Lewis Newton, Natalie Spriggs, Samantha Thomas, Joe Thompson-Oubari and James Titchener.

Cast subject to change from Tuesday 7 March 2023.

Wicked has music and lyrics by multi-Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Godspell, Pippin, The Prince of Egypt, Disney's Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Enchanted and its new Disney+ sequel Disenchanted). It is based on the bestselling novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire and written by Emmy and Tony Award nominee Winnie Holzman (creator of the landmark American television series My So-Called Life). Musical staging is by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello.

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone. Executive Producer (UK) Michael McCabe.

Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire is published in the UK by Headline (the book is recommended for readers aged 16+). Wicked: The Grimmerie, a behind-the-scenes look at the musical by David Cote, is published in the UK by Hyperion.


