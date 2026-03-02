Photos: Madelyn Smedley And Julius D’Silva Star In EDUCATING RITA At Reading Rep Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Reading Rep Theatre has released first-look production photos of EDUCATING RITA, starring The Traitors finalist Madelyn Smedley and West End actor Julius D’Silva. Willy Russell’s play runs February 26 through March 21, 2026.

Directed by Annie Kershaw, who returns to Reading Rep following her 2025 production of The Maids, the play marks the theatre’s first staging of Russell’s two-hander. Smedley makes her Reading Rep debut as Rita opposite D’Silva as Frank.

In a statement, Kershaw said, “This play is life-affirming and brilliantly funny, but it also raises interesting provocations about the choices we make in life and how class and gender affect them. It really does have all the elements. I'm excited to see what audiences make of it.”

Smedley, who gained national attention as a finalist on BBC’s The Traitors in 2022, has appeared on television in EastEnders, Casualty, Hollyoaks, Big Boys, Call the Midwife, and The Stand Up Sketch Show, and starred in the short film Roy, directed by Oscar winners Tom Berkeley and Ross White. Her stage credits include A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Mysterious Maud, and Bitter. She trained at Guildford School of Acting and with the National Youth Theatre and will next appear in Series 2 of the comedy Piglets.

Of the role, Smedley said, “My mum said to lead with empathy, drive and ambition which Rita has in abundance. What we can all relate to is the want for a better way of living life. Self-belief and Rita’s desire to learn means anything is possible. I love that. Rita’s background does not define her potential. If anything it spurs her on.”

D’Silva recently appeared as R.F. Simpson in Singin’ In The Rain at the Royal Exchange Theatre. His stage credits include Farm Hall (Theatre Royal Haymarket/UK Tour), Churchill In Moscow (Orange Tree Theatre), & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre and Regent Theatre, Melbourne), The Producers (Manchester Royal Exchange), The Cherry Orchard (Bristol Old Vic/Manchester Royal Exchange), Strictly Ballroom (West Yorkshire Playhouse/Toronto), Made In Dagenham (Adelphi Theatre), Anne Boleyn and Macbeth (Shakespeare’s Globe), and Oliver! (Theatre Royal Drury Lane). With the Royal Shakespeare Company, he appeared in Henry IV Parts 1 & 2, Henry V, Henry VI Parts 1–3, Richard III, Great Expectations, and The Spanish Golden Age Season. Television credits include Bridgerton and The Crown (Netflix), The Ten Commandments (ABC), and Highlander (Syfy).

The creative team includes Cara Evans (Set & Costume Designer), Adam Jeffery (Lighting Designer), Holly Khan (Composer/Sound Designer), Mary Howland (Speech & Dialect Coach), Beth Qualter Buncall (Costume Supervisor), Jordan Harris (Production Manager), and casting by Jill Green Casting.

For more information, visit www.readingrep.com.

Photo Credit: Harry Elletson



