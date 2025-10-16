Photos: Jon M. Chu Visits The Company of WICKED in the West End

The worlds of stage and screen united at the Apollo Victoria Theatre this weekend when Jon M. Chu, the director of the Wicked film, and this year’s epic conclusion, Wicked: For Good, stepped on stage to meet the London company of the musical phenomenon in a unique celebration of two mediums telling one story.

The special meeting took place in the West End, where the iconic stage musical, which tells the incredible untold story of the witches of Oz, has recently celebrated its 19th anniversary in its London home. Wicked has been seen by more than 13 million people and has played nearly 7,500 performances in the capital alone.

Grammy and Oscar-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and Emmy and Tony-nominated book writer Winnie Holzman have collaborated on Universal Pictures’ two-film adaptation of the musical, directed by Jon M. Chu and produced by the show’s creators: Tony and Emmy-winning powerhouse Marc Platt and multiple Tony Award-winner David Stone. Starring Academy Award-nominee Cynthia Erivo and Academy Award-nominee Ariana Grande, the first film, Wicked, opened in November 2024 and became the highest-grossing Broadway film adaptation in history, earning 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. Wicked: For Good will be released in the UK on November 21, 2025.

Jon M. Chu joined the company on stage ahead of a performance, and the moment highlighted the powerful connection between the original stage musical and its film adaptations. Here, he was presented with a special gift, a 3D printed mini replica of the iconic Oz head, created by Wicked’s West End Head of Lighting, Paul Turner.

Jon M. Chu said of the visit: “When we first started the movie, the first place that I brought our heads of departments was in this theatre, so it’s great to be back to meet the whole company. I’ve never stepped onto the stage of a Wicked stage production before… It’s stunning, it feels like I’m in the movie, and of course, you see the time dragon clock! To be part of the Wicked family is the dream of a lifetime. Now you get to check out the movie, and check out the show, what a dream.”

The London company currently stars Emma Kingston (Elphaba), Zizi Strallen (Glinda), Carl Man (Fiyero), Sarah Ingram (Madame Morrible), Michael Matus (The Wizard), Ross Carpenter (Boq), David McKechnie (Doctor Dillamond), Hannah Qureshi (Nessarose), and Laura Emmitt (Alternate Elphaba), Lydia Gerrard (Standby for Glinda), Iroy Abesamis, Zac Adlam, Steph Asamoah, Meg Astin, Rebecca Bowden, Shaun Chambers, Erin Gisele Chapman, Grace Durkin, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Aaron Elijah, Emily Goodenough, Aimee Hodnett, Nat Ingham, Holly Lawrence, Jemima Loddy, Josh Lovell, Rory Maguire, PaddyJoe Martin, JoJo Meredith, Ayden Morgan, Rina Punwani, Abbie Quinnen, Jemma Revell, Jeanie Ryan, Charlotte Anne Steen, Chris Tarsey, Hannah Taylor, James Titchener and Jacob Young.

Photo credit: Matt Crockett



Jon M. Chu and full cast



Jon M. Chu with Carl Man, Emma Kingston and Lydia Gerrard



Jon M. Chu and Emma Kingston



Jon M. Chu and Lydia Gerrard



Jon M. Chu