Photos: WICKED Celebrates 19th Anniversary in London With '5 Minute Call'

On Saturday 27 September, Wicked will celebrate its 19th anniversary at the West End’s Apollo Victoria Theatre. In celebration, Wicked has released a new series of photographs, entitled ‘5 Minute Call’, which document members of the company making their final preparations ahead of the curtain going up.

Wicked also announced its landmark 40th public booking extension through to Sunday 3 January 2027.

“One of the most successful musicals of all time” (BBC News), Wicked opened in London in 2006 and is already the 10th longest-running West End production in history. Winner of more than 100 global awards, the production has now been seen by over 13 million people in London alone.

The London company currently stars Emma Kingston (Elphaba), Zizi Strallen (Glinda), Carl Man (Fiyero), Sarah Ingram (Madame Morrible), Michael Matus (The Wizard), Ross Carpenter (Boq), David McKechnie (Doctor Dillamond), Hannah Qureshi (Nessarose), and Laura Emmitt (Alternate Elphaba), Lydia Gerrard (Standby for Glinda), Iroy Abesamis, Zac Adlam, Steph Asamoah, Meg Astin, Rebecca Bowden, Shaun Chambers, Erin Gisele Chapman, Grace Durkin, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Aaron Elijah, Emily Goodenough, Aimee Hodnett, Nat Ingham, Holly Lawrence, Jemima Loddy, Josh Lovell, Rory Maguire, PaddyJoe Martin, JoJo Meredith, Ayden Morgan, Rina Punwani, Abbie Quinnen, Jemma Revell, Jeanie Ryan, Charlotte Anne Steen, Chris Tarsey, Hannah Taylor, James Titchener and Jacob Young.

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s celebrated stage musical is based on the acclaimed novel by Gregory Maguire and imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Wicked reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming ‘Glinda The Good’ and the ‘Wicked Witch of the West’.

Wicked has music and lyrics by multi-Oscar® and Grammy® Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Godspell, Pippin, The Prince of Egypt, Disney’s Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted). It is based on the multimillion-copy best-selling novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire and written by Emmy® and Tony Award® nominee Winnie Holzman (creator of the landmark American television series ‘My So-Called Life’). Musical staging is by Tony Award® winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award® winner Joe Mantello.

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman have collaborated on the two-part Universal Pictures film version of Wicked, directed by Jon M. Chu and produced by Marc Platt and David Stone. Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Part 1 of the blockbuster opened in November 2024, and has become the highest-grossing film, based on a stage musical, in history. Wicked: For Good will be released in the UK on November 21, 2025.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan