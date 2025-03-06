Video: Watch New Footage From MEAN GIRLS in London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new footage has been released from Mean Girls in the West End! Check out the video here! Featuring the celebrated West End cast, including Cady (Charlie Burn) and the Plastics (Georgina Castle - Regina, Elèna Gyasi - Gretchen and Grace Mouat - Karen Smith), the video offers a sneak peek at Tina Fey’s roduction featuring composer Jeff Richmond and lyricist Nell Benjamin’s songs ‘Revenge Party’ and ‘I See Stars’.

Mean Girls, the smash-hit musical comedy based on the beloved Paramount Pictures film, continues its reign as one of the West End’s most celebrated productions. Mean Girls opened at the Savoy Theatre on 26 June 2024 to critical acclaim and is currently booking to 8 June 2025.

Mean Girls recently took home the coveted ‘Best New Musical’ award at the 2025 WhatsOnStage Awards, a prestigious honour voted for by audiences, solidifying its status as a fan favourite. Earlier this week Tom Xander, who plays Damian in Mean Girls, received an Olivier Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical.

The Mean Girls cast comprises Charlie Burn (Cady Heron), Georgina Castle (Regina George), Elèna Gyasi (Gretchen Wieners), Grace Mouat (Karen Smith), Elena Skye (Janis Sarkisian), Tom Xander (Damian Hubbard), Daniel Bravo (Aaron Samuels), Lucca Chadwick-Patel (Kevin Ganatra), Ako Mitchell (Mr Duvall), and Zoë Rainey (Ms Heron, Ms Norbury and Mrs George).

They are joined by Tia Antoine-Charles, Georgia Arron, Liam Buckland, Shonah Buwu, Baylie Carson, Freddie Clements, Siobhan Diffin, Clíona Flynn, Fergie Fraser, Angus Good, Jenny Huxley-Golden, Holly Liburd, Corey Mitchell, Mervin Noronha, Aharon Rayner, Trézel Sergeant, Josh Singleton, Annie Southall, Lillia Squires, Tommy Wade-Smith and Holly Willock.

Get in, loser, Mean Girls is in London! Broadway’s hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team including writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon), is at the Savoy Theatre.

Meet The Plastics – Regina, Gretchen and Karen. They rule North Shore High and will burn anyone who gets in their way. Home-schooled Cady Heron may think she knows a thing or two about survival of the fittest thanks to her zoologist mom, but high school is a whole new level of savage. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a queen bee without getting stung.

Expect iconic characters, razor-sharp wit, and killer songs. Grab your friends and your cool mom, this is going to be so fetch!

The Plastics’ reign continues at the Savoy Theatre. You know you want to sit with us - book your tickets now and don’t forget… on Wednesdays we wear pink!

