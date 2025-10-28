Video: Noah Mullins to Join Mark Addy and Jenna Russell in THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Noah Mullins will join Mark Addy and Jenna Russell to make their West End debut playing The Balladeer in The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. You can now watch a video introducing Noah, featuring them performing the song ‘Rise Up’ from the show, here!

Noah made their professional debut at just 19, starring as Riff in an international tour of West Side Story. Stage credits include: Jean-Michel in La Cage Aux Folles, Banjo in Banjo Paterson and they were part of the original company of Jagged Little Pill inspired by Alanis Morisette’s iconic Grammy Award-winning album. In 2024, Noah garnered critical acclaim for his portrayal of Mark in Rent, followed by an acclaimed performance as Orpheus in Hadestown (Opera Australia/Jones Theatrical) directed by Rachel Chavkin.

The Unlikely Pilgrmage of Harold Fry will begin performances at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, London on 29 January and run until 18 April 2026.

Funny, profound, deeply moving and uplifting, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is a joyous new musical adapted by Rachel Joyce from her multi-million selling novel, with a score by the chart-topping indie musician, Passenger (Let Her Go) and directed by Katy Rudd (Ballet Shoes, The Ocean at the End of the Lane NT/West End)). Recreating their roles are Mark Addy (The Full Monty, The Rig and Game of Thrones) as Harold and Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park with George, Hello, Dolly) as Maureen. Further casting is yet to be announced.

From Devon’s quiet lanes to the windswept streets of Berwick-upon-Tweed, his journey becomes a pilgrimage of love, redemption, and second chances. Strangers turn into companions, kindness appears in unexpected places, and the road reveals more than Harold ever imagined. Back home, his wife Maureen begins her own journey, one that might bring them together again.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is a moving celebration of the human spirit and a reminder it’s never too late to start again.