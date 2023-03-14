Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre Announces New Comedy Night Series

London's hottest new comedy night is coming to Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre this summer. The bi-monthly night will see some of the UK's top stand-up comedians joined by fresh faces who are gathering huge followings online.

Visitors will be able to take advantage of Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre's sociable bar area and Studio Five restaurant before enjoying guaranteed laughs at one of the funniest nights out of the year.

The state-of-the-art theatre will host 4-5 comedians per night, with the first two shows, due to take place in May and July, headlined by Sindhu Vee and Phil Wang respectively. Laura Elmes, Producer for Wildpark Entertainment, said, "We are thrilled to be launching this new mixed-bill comedy night at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, working with an amazing line-up of the UK's top comedians. Audiences are in for a real treat; from the venue's warehouse-style bar to the comfy seats (with cup holders!), it's the perfect spot to settle in and enjoy a night of truly world-class entertainment."

Friday 5 May

The series kicks off with a mega line-up, headlined by critically acclaimed comedian and star of Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week and Netflix's feature film Matilda, Sindhu Vee. Vee is joined by regular Frankie Boyle's New World Order guest and Taskmaster 2022 winner Sophie Duker, TikTok sensation and star of Comedy Central Live Daniel Foxx, Joe Lycett's Got Your Back sidekick Mark Silcox, and more to be announced. Line-up:

SINDHU VEE (Amazon, BBC, Channel 4, HBO Max, Netflix)

SOPHIE DUKER (BBC, Channel 4, Comedy Central, Dave, ITV, UKTV)

DANIEL FOXX (BBC, Comedy Central)

MARK SILCOX (BBC, Channel 4, Sky)

plus, more to be announced.

Saturday 1 July

The second instalment will be headlined by Live at the Apollo regular and star of his own Netflix special, Phil Wang, who has appeared on countless comedy TV shows and, most recently, as a recurring guest role in Amy Schumer's comedy-drama series Life & Beth. Wang will be joined by star of Mock the Week and Russell Howard's Stand Up Central, Rhys James, with more of the UK's top stand-up comedians due to be announced soon. Line-up:

PHIL WANG (BBC, Channel 4, Comedy Central, Dave, Hulu, Netflix)

RHYS JAMES (BBC, Comedy Central, ITV, Sky)

Plus, more to be announced.

Tickets are now on sale now via the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre website.

Future dates are due to be announced soon.