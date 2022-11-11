Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets from £30 for Ian McKellen and John Bishop in MOTHER GOOSE

See the festive panto at Duke of York's Theatre

Nov. 11, 2022  
Tickets from £30 for Ian McKellen and John Bishop in MOTHER GOOSE

Tickets from £30 for Ian McKellen and John Bishop in Mother Goose.

The West End is flocking to see Ian McKellen and John Bishop as they join forces to bring you a hilarious family-friendly panto. Mother Goose is the ultimate theatrical feast - full of fun, farce and surprises that will make you honk out loud.

Meet Mother Goose (McKellen) and her husband Vic (Bishop). They live a wholesome life, but when a magical goose (Giedroyc) comes a-knocking, will fame & fortune get the better of them?!

Get ready for fairies with hefty vocal chords, puppets with tap dance qualifications and impeckably constructed mayhem that will quack up the whole family.

From the imaginations of Jonathan Harvey (Coronation Street, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme) and Cal McCrystal ('Britain's funniest director' Guardian) comes the MOTHER of all pantos - so don't be a goose. Book your tickets today and get ready for take-off!




Related Stories
Tickets from £22 for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at the Peacock Theatre Photo
Tickets from £22 for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at the Peacock Theatre
Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical, The Rocky Horror Show comes to the Peacock Theatre as part of its sell-out tour, having been seen by over 30 million theatregoers.
Save up to 40% on ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Photo
Save up to 40% on ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL
Book by 10 November. Save up to 40% on Only Fools And Horses the Musical- tickets from just £20
Tickets from £12 for Hackney Empires MOTHER GOOSE Photo
Tickets from £12 for Hackney Empire's MOTHER GOOSE
The Mother of all pantomimes is back in Hackney this festive season, starring Clive Rowe as Mother Goose.
Show of the Week: Save up to 49% on & JULIET Photo
Show of the Week: Save up to 49% on & JULIET
Tickets from just £35 for & Juliet, our Show of the week: Romeo who?! The most famous love story of all time. Remixed. Now playing at the Shaftesbury Theatre.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Tickets from £22 for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at the Peacock TheatreTickets from £22 for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at the Peacock Theatre
November 10, 2022

Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical, The Rocky Horror Show comes to the Peacock Theatre as part of its sell-out tour, having been seen by over 30 million theatregoers.
Save up to 40% on ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICALSave up to 40% on ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL
November 9, 2022

Book by 10 November. Save up to 40% on Only Fools And Horses the Musical- tickets from just £20
Series Two of Theatrical Podcast HEAR MYSELF THINK ReleasedSeries Two of Theatrical Podcast HEAR MYSELF THINK Released
November 9, 2022

The incredible audio-theatre experience Hear Myself Think has commissioned five playwrights, five directors and five actors for its exciting second series.
Review: SPIKE, Richmond TheatreReview: SPIKE, Richmond Theatre
November 9, 2022

SPIKE is based on letters between Milligan and his BBC executives. Ian Hislop and his long-time writing partner Nick Newman have created an affectionate and beautifully staged portrait of the often-troubled mind of this comedy genius.
Sir Bryn Terfel Sets Up Petition to Reverse ENO's ACE Funding CutSir Bryn Terfel Sets Up Petition to Reverse ENO's ACE Funding Cut
November 8, 2022

Sir Bryn Terfel has started a petition to reinstate the English National Opera's Arts Council England funding immediately.