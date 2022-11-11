Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets from £30 for Ian McKellen and John Bishop in Mother Goose.

The West End is flocking to see Ian McKellen and John Bishop as they join forces to bring you a hilarious family-friendly panto. Mother Goose is the ultimate theatrical feast - full of fun, farce and surprises that will make you honk out loud.

Meet Mother Goose (McKellen) and her husband Vic (Bishop). They live a wholesome life, but when a magical goose (Giedroyc) comes a-knocking, will fame & fortune get the better of them?!

Get ready for fairies with hefty vocal chords, puppets with tap dance qualifications and impeckably constructed mayhem that will quack up the whole family.

From the imaginations of Jonathan Harvey (Coronation Street, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme) and Cal McCrystal ('Britain's funniest director' Guardian) comes the MOTHER of all pantos - so don't be a goose. Book your tickets today and get ready for take-off!