Tickets from £18 for OUR VOICES from English National Ballet

The company presents three works celebrating classical, contemporary and neo-classical dance

By: Aug. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE, Performed by the West End Cast Photo 1 Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE
Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 2 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year
EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
Full Cast Set For SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger, Plus Check Out a New Trail Photo 4 Full Cast Set For SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger

London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Tickets from £18 for OUR VOICES from English National Ballet

Tickets from £18 for Our Voices from English National Ballet

Three works celebrating classical, contemporary and neo-classical dance – this programme is not to be missed.

Balanchine / Miller / Dawson.

The programme opens with the dazzling Theme and Variations, a skilful showstopper from George Balanchine. Featuring 13 couples dancing to Tchaikovsky, this is classical ballet that is grand, yet light on its feet. Intricate choreography, technical tenacity and exquisite musicality all lead to a triumphant finale that will leave you exhilarated.

Known for her visceral and imaginative movement style, Andrea Miller creates a new work to Stravinsky’s revolutionary score, Les Noces. The piece unfolds against artwork conceived by Phyllida Barlow, with dancers joined on stage by the Opera Holland Park Chorus. Marking 100 years since the work’s premiere, Miller’s Les Noces examines the power of rituals and imagines the aftermath of Stravinsky’s other iconic piece, The Rite of Spring. What comes after the sacrifice?

Finally, British choreographer David Dawson takes us on a deeply moving journey with Four Last Songs. Richard Strauss’s song cycle is a musical masterpiece, often described as a poignant farewell to life. Underneath the heavens, twelve dancers unite in Dawson’s poetic style to the music’s lush, lyrical melodies, bringing with them a feeling of serenity, eternity and the sublime.

All of the music will be performed live by English National Ballet Philharmonic. Singers for Les Noces and Four Last Songs are to be announced.

English National Ballet - Our Voices is at Sadler's Wells from 21 - 30 September




RELATED STORIES

1
Barbican Centre and Trafalgar Entertainment Launch Three-Year Collaboration to Stage and D Photo
Barbican Centre and Trafalgar Entertainment Launch Three-Year Collaboration to Stage and Develop New Productions

The Barbican Centre and international live entertainment business Trafalgar Entertainment have announced a new theatrical partnership covering the period 2024 - 2026. Together they will present first class, large-scale productions in the 1,200 seat Barbican Theatre over the next three summers, featuring major international talent. 

2
Ames Corrigan, Doon Mackichan, and Sara Powell Join Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James in Photo
Ames Corrigan, Doon Mackichan, and Sara Powell Join Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James in LYONESSE at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Full casting has been announced for the world premiere of Lyonesse by Penelope Skinner, directed by Ian Rickson at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 17 October – 23 December 2023.

3
Cast Revealed For CHOIR BOY at Bristol Old Vic Photo
Cast Revealed For CHOIR BOY at Bristol Old Vic

Alongside unveiling their brand new show image, Bristol Old Vic today announced the full cast and creative team for Choir Boy, with a cast led by some of the hottest young musical theatre stars in the UK.

4
Review: ENG-ER-LAND, Arcola Theatre Photo
Review: ENG-ER-LAND, Arcola Theatre

Hannah Kumari's warm, funny and ultimately disquieting monologue tells the story of a girl who doesn't fit into other people's idea of boxes, but becomes a lifelong fan of Coventry City

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Miriam Margolyes and Dame Judi Dench to Appear on Gyles Brandreth's New Podcast, ROSEBUDMiriam Margolyes and Dame Judi Dench to Appear on Gyles Brandreth's New Podcast, ROSEBUD
Video: West End Cast of MATILDA THE MUSICAL Release Video in Support of England's LionessesVideo: West End Cast of MATILDA THE MUSICAL Release Video in Support of England's Lionesses
Tickets From £12 for CUCKOO at The Royal CourtTickets From £12 for CUCKOO at The Royal Court
Tickets From £31 for FRANK & PERCY in the West EndTickets From £31 for FRANK & PERCY in the West End

Videos

Video: Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End Video Video: Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End
Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE Video
Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE
Photos/First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND Video
Photos/First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND
Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video
Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
HAMILTON

Recommended For You