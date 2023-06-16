Tickets From £22.00 for MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at the Peacock Theatre

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets From £22.00 for Message In A Bottle

The iconic songs of Sting. The electrifying choreography of Kate Prince. This is a tale of hope.

The peaceful village of Bebko is alive with joyous celebrations. Suddenly, under attack, everything changes forever. Three siblings, Leto, Mati and Tana, must embark on perilous journeys in order to survive.

Message In A Bottle is a spectacular dance-theatre show from five time Olivier Award nominee, Kate Prince, inspired by and set to the iconic hits of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting, including Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Walking On The Moon and more. With a mix of exhilarating dance styles, high-energy footwork and breath-taking athleticism, Message In A Bottle tells a unifying and uplifting story of humanity and hope.

Message In A Bottle is the latest masterpiece from the ground-breaking creator behind West End hits Some Like it Hip Hop, Into the Hoods, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (choreography) and SYLVIA (Old Vic), and features the astonishing talents of dance storytelling powerhouse, ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company.

Message In A Bottle is at the Peacock Theatre from 4-14 October 2023