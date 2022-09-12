Theatres Not Obliged to Close the Day of The Queen's Funeral

Official guidance has stated that theatres will not be under any obligation to close on the day of the Queen's funeral.

The Cabinet Office has issued a national mourning guidance document. It states that it will be left up to the discretion of individual venues whether they remain open on the day of the funeral.

The guidance says: "As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the state funeral. They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations."

Advice from Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport meant scheduled theatre performances could go ahead as planned, when the Queen's death was announced on September 8.

Audiences also stood for the national anthem, with venues opening books of condolences prior to the performance as a mark of their respect. Many theatres across the country chose to dim their lights and observe a minute's silence.

