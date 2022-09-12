Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatres Not Obliged to Close the Day of The Queen's Funeral

Official guidance has been issued by the Cabinet Office

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 12, 2022  
Theatres Not Obliged to Close the Day of The Queen's Funeral

Official guidance has stated that theatres will not be under any obligation to close on the day of the Queen's funeral.

The Cabinet Office has issued a national mourning guidance document. It states that it will be left up to the discretion of individual venues whether they remain open on the day of the funeral.

The guidance says: "As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the state funeral. They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations."

Advice from Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport meant scheduled theatre performances could go ahead as planned, when the Queen's death was announced on September 8.

Audiences also stood for the national anthem, with venues opening books of condolences prior to the performance as a mark of their respect. Many theatres across the country chose to dim their lights and observe a minute's silence.

Photo Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

Regional Awards


From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


London Theatre Week Extended!London Theatre Week Extended!
September 5, 2022

London Theatre Week has been extended until 11 September. Book over 50 shows at £15, £25, £35 or £45 now!
London Theatre Week: Tickets at £25 & £35 for THE GREAT GATSBYLondon Theatre Week: Tickets at £25 & £35 for THE GREAT GATSBY
September 2, 2022

Welcome back to the roaring twenties! Tickets for just £25 and £35 for The Great Gatsby as part of London Theatre Week.
London Theatre Week: Tickets at £15, £25, £35 & £45 for THE MOUSETRAPLondon Theatre Week: Tickets at £15, £25, £35 & £45 for THE MOUSETRAP
September 1, 2022

London Theatre Week: Tickets at £15, £25, £35 & £45 for Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, the world’s longest-running play
London Mayor Pledges £1.2m to Support the Capital's Creative Industries With Energy BillsLondon Mayor Pledges £1.2m to Support the Capital's Creative Industries With Energy Bills
September 1, 2022

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has pledged £1.2m funding to enable workspaces in London’s nine Creative Enterprise Zones to become greener and more sustainable, as small creative businesses and organisations struggle with the pressure of rising energy bills. 
EUREKA DAY Leads Our Top Ten Shows for SeptemberEUREKA DAY Leads Our Top Ten Shows for September
September 1, 2022

Here are some of September's most eye-catching openings. Don't forget to check back for BroadwayWorld's reviews, interviews and features.