The First £15 Performances Go On Sale Today For The Jamie Lloyd Company's THE SEAGULL

The first £15 performances go on sale today, Monday 6 June, at 12pm for The Jamie Lloyd Company's production of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull, in a version by Anya Reiss directed by Jamie Lloyd starring Emilia Clarke.

These £15 tickets are available to under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits for performances on 13 July (2.30pm) and 18 July (7.30pm). They will be available to book for a limited time only via thejamielloydcompany.com

Further £15 ticket release dates:

On sale: 29 June at 12pm for a limited time only for performances on 27 July (2.30pm), 1 August (7.30pm), 10 August (2.30pm) and 15 August (7.30pm)

On sale: 27 July at 12pm for a limited time only for performances on 24 August (2.30pm), 29 August (7.30pm) and 7 September (2.30pm)

This continues The Jamie Lloyd Company commitment to accessibility with 12,000 £15 tickets offered across its 2022 UK productions (Cyrano de Bergerac and The Seagull), with an additional 5,000 free tickets for The Seagull being distributed by a dedicated outreach manager amongst both secondary state schools and community organisations with limited access to the arts. Those working with a group who does not have the means or opportunity to visit the theatre, can register their interest here.

A young woman is desperate for fame and a way out. A young man is pining after the woman of his dreams. A successful writer longs for a sense of achievement. An actress wants to fight the changing of the times. In an isolated home in the countryside where dreams are in tatters, hopes dashed, hearts broken and there is nowhere left to turn, the only option is to turn on each other.

The Seagull opens at the Harold Pinter Theatre on 7 July, with previews from 29 June, and runs until 10 September 2022.

Cast: Jason Barnett (Shamrayev), Emilia Clarke (Nina), Robert Glenister (Sorin), Tom Rhys Harries (Trigorin), Mika Onyx Johnson (Medvedenko), Gerald Kyd (Dorn), Daniel Monks (Konstantin), Sara Powell (Polina), Indira Varma (Arkadina) and Sophie Wu (Masha) with understudies Katie Buchholz, Tina Harris, Joseph Langdon and David Lee-Jones.

With Set and Costume Designer: Soutra Gilmour; Lighting Designer: Jackie Shemesh; Sound and Composition Designer: George Dennis; Casting Director: Stuart Burt CDG; Costume Supervision: Anna Josephs; Props Supervision: Fahmida Bakht; Associate Director: Jonathan Glew; Associate Design: Rachel Wingate

Produced by ATG Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Glass Half Full Productions and Wessex Grove.

Harold Pinter Theatre

29 June - 10 September 2022

Press night: Thursday 7 July at 7.30pm

www.haroldpintertheatre.co.uk