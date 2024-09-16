TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Extends Booking to October 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The hit West End production TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL will extend booking until 25 October 2025 with tickets on sale now. The musical has been running in the West End for over 6 years, making it the longest running show ever to play at the Aldwych Theatre. The show will welcome its 2 millionth customer later this month. The lucky audience member will receive special recognition with further details to be revealed.

Developed in London together with Tina Turner, the critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in April 2018 and has subsequently broken all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre. Since its opening, 8 first-class productions have opened worldwide on Broadway, in North America, Germany, Australia, Spain and the Netherlands, and a new UK and Ireland tour is opening in March 2025.

The show stars Karis Anderson and Zoe Birkett sharing the role of Tina and Rolan Bell as Ike Turner. With Mark Anderson as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten, Jonathan Carlton as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach, Grace Wylde as Tina’s sister Alline Bullock, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina’s Grandmother, GG, Daniel Haswell as Tina’s father Richard Bullock, Harry Harrington as Tina’s Manager Roger Davies, Emma Hatton as Ike and Tina’s manager Rhonda Graam, Maddison Tyson as Tina’s first love Raymond Hill, Carole Stennett as Tina’s mother Zelma and Charlotte St.Croix as Standby Tina Turner.

Ensemble members are Sarah Freer as Lorraine and Lloyd Gorman as Carpenter, Angelis Hunt as Tina’s son Ronnie, Joey James as Tina’s son Craig, Ria Turner as Toni, the Ikettes are played by Morgan Broome, Equiana Givans and Ohaana Greaves and swings are Jenna Bonner, Tré Copeland-Williams, Abiola Efunshile, Jordan Louis-Fernand, Marisha Morgan, Dan O’Brien, Curtis Scott, Ellie Seaton, Kirsty Anne Shaw and Samuel J Weir.

Children’s casting includes Azaelea Harris, Ezmai Robinson and Elsa-Grace Waigo as Young Anna Mae Bullock and Kennedy-May McLeary, Amira Skerritt-Cunningham and Alaya Scotland Thomas as Young Alline Bullock and Young Craig.

Discover the heart and soul behind the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll at TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, the long-running mega hit in London’s West End. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, including River Deep, Mountain High, We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) Proud Mary, The Best and What's Love Got To Do With It, experience Tina Turner’s triumphant story live on stage as this exhilarating celebration, which reveals the woman who dared to dream fiercely, shatter barriers, and conquer the world against all odds.

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL opened at the Aldwych Theatre on London’s West End in 2018 before a global roll-out that brought the show to sold-out audiences across the world. In North America, the Broadway production opened in November 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical and can currently be seen across the continent on tour. In Europe, TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL has had productions at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, Germany, the Apollo Theater in Stuttgart, Germany, the Beatrix Theater in Utrecht, Netherlands and at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain. TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL can currently be seen touring across Australia, having finished sell out seasons at Theatre Royal Sydney, Astor Theatre Perth and Lyric Theatre, Brisbane.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is choreographed by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG and fight direction by Kate Waters.

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is produced in the West End by Stage Entertainment, Joop Van Den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner.

Produced by Stage Entertainment and Ghostlight Records and featuring the original London cast, TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL: Original Cast Recording is available worldwide on CD, both online and in stores. The CD features a 20-page booklet, which includes liner notes, synopsis, and production and studio photography. The album was recorded in February 2019 at Angel Studios and RAK Studios, produced by the show’s Music Supervisor Nicholas Skilbeck and Kurt Deutsch, and co-produced by Tom Kelly. To download or stream the album, or order the CD please visit www.ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/riverdeep-tinaturnermusical

