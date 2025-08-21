Video: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Celebrates its 7.5-Year West End Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An all new video has been released, celebrating the last 7.5 years of TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL at The Aldwych Theatre in the West End. Check out the video here!

Karis Anderson and Fleur East are currently sharing the role of Tina Turner in the musical, based on the life of the legendary artist Tina Turner. The musical is the longest running show ever to play at the Aldwych Theatre and will close on Saturday 13 September 2025.

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL also stars Rolan Bell as Ike Turner, Natasha J Barnes as Ike and Tina's manager Rhonda Graam, Chrissie Bhima as Tina’s sister Alline Bullock, James Chisholm as Tina’s father Richard Bullock, Matt Dempsey as record producer Phil Spector and lyricist Terry Britten, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina’s grandmother, GG, Christian James as Tina’s manager Roger Davies, Dan O’Brien as record company marketing manager Erwin Bach, Samuel Sarpong-Broni as Tina’s first love Raymond Hill, Charlotte St. Croix as Standby Tina Turner and Carole Stennett as Tina’s mother Zelma.

Ensemble members are Craig Armstrong as Carpenter, Sarah Freer as Lorraine, Angelis Hunt as Tina’s son Ronnie, Keanu Adolphus Johnson as Tina’s son Craig and Ria Turner as Toni. The Ikettes are played by Vanessa Dumatey, Marion Fagbemi and Equiana Givans and swings are Tré Copeland-Williams, Raiaz Fisher, Peter Houston, Joey James, Tamsin January, Jordan Louis-Fernand, Marisha Morgan, Annell Odartey, Clio Tamai and Samuel J Weir. Children’s casting includes Rhianne King, Keilah Kofi and Lola McCourtie as Young Anna Mae Bullock and Diuneusa Miguel, Brielle Owusu Ansah and Ariella Warburton as Young Alline Bullock and Young Craig.

The critically acclaimed production of TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London and subsequently broke all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is choreographed by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG and fight direction by Kate Waters.