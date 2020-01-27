THE VISIT Leads February's Top 10 New London Shows

Click Here for More Articles on LONDON TOP 10

London is never short of temptations, whether splashy West End shows, epic dramas or bold fringe offerings. From a new Tony Kushner adaptation to an epic musical and Shakespeare sitcom, here are some of this month's most eye-catching openings. Don't forget to check back for BroadwayWorld's reviews, interviews and features!

1. The Visit, National Theatre

The great Tony Kushner transports Friedrich Dürrenmatt's visionary revenge play to 20th-century America and a small town struck by post-war recession. Lesley Manville leads the company as the fantastically wealthy Claire Zachanassian, whose promise of prosperity comes at a terrible price. Hugo Weaving also stars, and Jeremy Herrin is at the helm.

Until 12 May. Book tickets here

2. The Prince of Egypt, Dominion Theatre

Stephen Schwartz has added new numbers to this musical theatre version of the DreamWorks film, about the life of Moses - alongside classics like "When You Believe". The impressive company features Luke Brady, Liam Tamne, Christine Allado, Alexia Khadime, Debbie Kurup, Gary Wilmot, Adam Pearce, Tanisha Spring and Silas Wyatt-Burke.

5 February-12 September. Book tickets here

3. Nora: A Doll's House, Young Vic

Stef Smith's ingenious reworking of Henrik Ibsen's play - which examines three incarnations of Nora in three different time periods - had a rapturous reception at the Citizens Theatre in Glasgow, and now gets a welcome London run. Elizabeth Freestone directs Mark Arends, Natalie Klamar, Luke Norris, Amaka Okafor, Anna Russell-Martin and Zephryn Taitte.

6 February-21 March. Book tickets here

4. Upstart Crow, Gielgud Theatre

Ben Elton's popular BBC sitcom, starring David Mitchell as a beleagured William Shakespeare, now makes an appropriately Bard-like journey to stage. Sean Foley directs, and the cast features Gemma Whelan (reprising her screen role as Kate), Mark Heap, Steve Speirs, Helen Monks, Jason Callender, Rachel Summers and Danielle Phillips.

7 February-25 April. Book tickets here

5. Be More Chill, The Other Palace

A dedicated fandom swept this contemporary sci-fi musical to Broadway, and Joe Tracz and Joe Iconis's adaptation of Ned Vizzini's novel - about a teenager who uses a supercomputer brain chip to change his life - has particularly struck a chord with younger theatregoers. Read our interview with Joe Iconis and go into rehearsals here

12 February-3 May. Book tickets here

6. Message in a Bottle, Peacock Theatre

The music of Sting meets the hip-hop theatre of pioneering director/choreographer Kate Prince in this intriguing collaboration. The show tells the tale of three parted siblings, each on their own extraordinary adventure, and features hits like "Every Breath You Take", "Roxanne" and "Fields of Gold". Watch our rehearsal sneak peek and interviews here

6 February-21 March. Book tickets here

7. Far Away, Donmar Warehouse

Marking 20 years since it first premiered, Lyndsey Turner revives Caryl Churchill's indelible dystopian drama about unspeakable horrors, government control and a world at war with nature - a play that feels more eerily prescient and urgent than ever. The cast features Jessica Hynes, Aisling Loftus, Simon Manyonda and Abbiegail Mills.

6 February-28 March. Book tickets here

8. Pretty Woman, Piccadilly Theatre

Lovers of the Julia Roberts/Richard Gere romcom will be making a beeline for this stage musical adaptation. It has a book by the original movie's Garry Marshall and J. F. Lawton, plus music from Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. Jerry Mitchell directs Aimie Atkinson, Danny Mac, Rachael Wooding, Bob Harms, Neil McDermott and Mark Holden.

13 February-2 January, 2021. Book tickets here

9. Women Beware Women, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse

Thomas Middleton's murderous Florentine tragedy about lust, sexual torment and blood-soaked revenge is revived by Amy Hodge - who will no doubt tease out the resonant gender power dynamics. The cast includes Tara Fitzgerald, Wil Johnson, Paul Adeyefa, Daon Broni, Helen Cripps, Stephanie Jacob, Simon Kunz, Gloria Onitiri, Rachael Spence, Thalissa Teixeira and Olivia Vinall.

21 Feburary-18 April. Book tickets here

10. The Last Five Years, Southwark Playhouse

Jason Robert Brown's beloved musical, following a New York couple falling in and out of love as each pursues their own creative ambitions, returns to London in a new actor-musician production. Jonathan O'Boyle directs, while Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch play the warring lovers, accompanied by a four-piece band.

28 February-28 March. Book tickets here

