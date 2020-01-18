VIDEO: Go Inside The Rehearsal Room of MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE

BroadwayWorld UK reporter Jamie Body got invited into the rehearsal room of Message In A Bottle to talk to cast members Tommy Franzen and Natasha Gooden. Watch the video below!



Message In A Bottle is the new dance theatre show from triple Olivier Award nominee and Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Kate Prince, set to the iconic hits of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting.



Its world premiere at Sadler's Wells' West End venue the Peacock Theatre takes place 6 February-21 March ahead of a UK and international tour. The production marks the first collaboration between the theatre and Universal Music UK.



A village alive with joyous celebrations is suddenly under siege. In the chaos, three parted siblings are separated from their parents, and from each other. Determined and daring, they step out on their own extraordinary adventures.

With a mix of exhilarating dance styles, dazzling footwork and breath-taking athleticism, this is the latest work from the groundbreaking creator behind Sylvia and Everybody's Talking About Jamie (choreography). Songs include Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Walking on the Moon and many more.

After its run at the Peacock, Message In A Bottle tours to Theatre de la Ville Luxembourg (26-28 March), The Lowry, Salford (1-4 April) and Birmingham Hippodrome (7-11 April), with further international dates to be confirmed.







