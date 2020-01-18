VIDEO: Go Inside The Rehearsal Room of MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE

Article Pixel Jan. 18, 2020  

BroadwayWorld UK reporter Jamie Body got invited into the rehearsal room of Message In A Bottle to talk to cast members Tommy Franzen and Natasha Gooden. Watch the video below!

Message In A Bottle is the new dance theatre show from triple Olivier Award nominee and Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Kate Prince, set to the iconic hits of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting.

Its world premiere at Sadler's Wells' West End venue the Peacock Theatre takes place 6 February-21 March ahead of a UK and international tour. The production marks the first collaboration between the theatre and Universal Music UK.

A village alive with joyous celebrations is suddenly under siege. In the chaos, three parted siblings are separated from their parents, and from each other. Determined and daring, they step out on their own extraordinary adventures.

With a mix of exhilarating dance styles, dazzling footwork and breath-taking athleticism, this is the latest work from the groundbreaking creator behind Sylvia and Everybody's Talking About Jamie (choreography). Songs include Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Walking on the Moon and many more.

After its run at the Peacock, Message In A Bottle tours to Theatre de la Ville Luxembourg (26-28 March), The Lowry, Salford (1-4 April) and Birmingham Hippodrome (7-11 April), with further international dates to be confirmed.

Watch the full video below!

VIDEO: Go Inside The Rehearsal Room of MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld UK TV

  • VIDEO: Get A Sneak Peek At Rehearsal For The UK Tour of BEAUTIFUL
  • VIDEO: Go Backstage at London's MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY
  • BWW TV: Go Backstage With The Cast and Creatives of GHOST QUARTET
  • BWW TV: Go Backstage at PRISCILLA With Joe McFadden
  • Video: Meet the Worst Witches in the West End!
  • VIDEO: Disney's West End Pop-Up is Back!
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement