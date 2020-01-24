VIDEO: Go Inside The Rehearsal Room For London's BE MORE CHILL

Rehearsals are underway for the UK premiere of viral hit musical Be More Chill. BroadwayWorld UK reporter Jamie Body attended a very special press rehearsal, where he got to chat with some of the cast and see what all the buzz is about...

Find out more about this new American musical that everyone is talking about, and get a sneak peek into the London production. Watch the full video below!

Be More Chill tells the atypical love story of a boy, a girl....and the supercomputer inside the boy's head guiding him every step of the way. The boy is desperately trying to fit in. The girl's longing to be noticed. And the supercomputer just wants to take over the world.

The lead roles of Jeremy Heere will be played by Scott Folan (Mother of Him at Park Theatre, Damned By Despair at The National Theatre) and Michael Mell by Blake Patrick Anderson (Straight Dave in Pet Shop Boys' Closer to Heaven and Starlight Express).

Other cast members include two former Queens, Renee Lamb and Millie O'Connell, plus Miracle Chance as Christine Canigula, Stewart Clarke as The Squip, Eloise Davies as Brooke Lohst, James Hameed as Rich Goranski, Miles Paloma as Jake Dillinger, Christopher Fry as Mr Heere and Mr Reyes and Eve Norris, Gabriel Hinchcliffe and Jon Tsouras.

You can read the BroadwayWorld interview with the show's creator Joe Iconis here!



You can also get your tickets here

Watch the video below!





