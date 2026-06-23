THE ONLY BROWN DEAF MAN IN ENGLAND to Make World Premiere at Mercury Theatre Colchester

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Mercury Theatre Colchester has announced a brand-new production for autumn 2026 of The Only Brown Deaf Man in England by Nadeem Islam. The Only Brown Deaf Man in England will be directed by Harry Jardine with movement and choreography by Chris Fonseca and starring the writer, Nadeem Islam.

Following its early sharing at Camden People's Theatre, a three-week development at The National Theatre Studios and a sold-out work-in-progress at Pleasance Theatre, this is the worldwide premiere of the full production. The co-production marks the first Mercury Original created in BSL and also features voiceover and captions.

From 1970s Bangladesh - to Brick Lane - to the post-9/11 present, The Only Brown Deaf Man in England follows Rajkumar, a Deaf Bengali amateur batsman, as he navigates the chaos, comedy and contradictions of life in Britain - one ball at a time.

Fleeing genocide, dodging racists, losing loved ones, and somehow finding laughter in it all, Rajkumar plays each moment like a batsman at the crease - reading the spin, riding the bounce, and swinging when it counts. His story is funny, fierce, and deeply moving.

Told through a dynamic blend of British Sign Language and Visual Vernacular, the show transforms memory into vivid, cinematic storytelling - where whole worlds are built through the body, rhythm and imagination. It's bold, inventive and visually striking, offering a rich theatrical experience for Deaf and hearing audiences alike. No prior knowledge of BSL is needed - the storytelling is immediate, intuitive, and universally felt.

Nadeem Islam is an actor and stand-up comedian. He was a 2025 Ian Charleson Award nominee for his role in Antony and Cleopatra at Shakespeare's Globe and is currently starring as Bottom in A Midsummer Night's Dream at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

Co-Artistic Directors of Fuse Theatre Harry Jardine & Chris Fonseca said, “We are so excited to be collaborating with the Mercury and Camden People's Theatre to bring this brilliant show to life for the first time as a full production. What started as an idea was then commissioned through our Lighting The Fuse programme, and now marks the next step of this milestone journey as it becomes ready for the world to see. We're incredibly proud of our associate artist Nadeem Islam, and we can't wait for everyone to experience this remarkable story.”

Artistic Director of the Mercury Theatre, Natasha Rickman said, “We are delighted to be working with our brilliant associate company Fuse and our fantastic colleagues at Camden People's Theatre to bring this dynamic, funny and moving show to the stage. Nadeem is an exceptional artist and we are thrilled to be working with him. This production promises an exciting, multidisciplinary evening to take the audience on a thrilling journey”

Rio Matchett, Artistic Director & Joint CEO of Camden People's Theatre said, "We're so thrilled to be partnering with the Mercury Theatre to be giving this show the platform it deserves. The Only Brown Deaf Man In England is a fiercely prescient show that needs to be seen, as we witness again a rise of racism and fascism in the UK that echoes back to the 1970s. With FUSE's high energy, life affirming style, and Nadeem's incomparable storytelling and charisma, this show again demonstrates how accessible and deaf led theatre heightens the experience for every audience member, not only the deaf or disabled. This show also marks a vital new relationship between CPT and the Mercury, combining our resources, expertise and ability to risk-take in order to unite the strengths of both studio and large-scale theatres. We're so grateful to the Mercury, without whose support this show couldn't happen. Inter-theatre relationships are vital for our ecology, and we hope shows like this one will demonstrate the incredible impact they can have.”

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