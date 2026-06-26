Photos: Sam Ryder and More in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

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All new photos have been released from Jesus Christ Superstar starring Sam Ryder as Jesus. The production is now playing The London Palladium until Saturday 5 September 2026 with an opening night scheduled for 7 July. The production has extended performances for a limited 12-week engagement at Theatre Royal Drury Lane from Friday 16 October 2026 to Saturday 9 January 2027. Check out the photos below!

Joining Sam Ryder as Jesus in his stage debut at The London Palladium are Tyrone Huntley* as Judas Iscariot; Desmonda Cathabel as Mary Magdalene; David Thaxton as Pontius Pilate; five performers sharing the role of King Herod: Jesse Tyler Ferguson (20 Jun – 11 Jul); Richard Armitage (13 Jul – 1 Aug & 8 Aug); Boy George (3 – 15 Aug, except 8 Aug); Layton Williams (17 – 29 Aug); and Julian Clary (31 Aug – 5 Sep 2026); with Bob Harms as Caiaphas; Matty J as Annas; Billy Nevers* as Simon/Alternate Judas, Phil King as Peter and Matthew Harvey as Standby Jesus.

The company is completed by: Koko Alexandra, Jasmine Jules Andrews, Courtney Arango, Amy Barker, Alistair Beattie, Daniel Bowskill, Jahlil M Burke, Martha Burton, Marcelo Cervone, Sarah Freer, Sebastian Goffin, Alexander Kranz, Owen Lloyd, Milo McCarthy, Dan Moore, Cherece Richards, Kyle Richardson, Olivia Saunders, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Charley Warburton and Lillie-Pearl Wildman.

Sharing the role of King Herod at Theatre Royal Drury Lane are Matt Bomer from 16 – 31 October; Rob Brydon from 2 – 7 November; Reece Shearsmith from 9 – 14 November; Bob The Drag Queen from 16 – 21 November; Michael Ball from 23 November – 5 December; Simon Russell Beale from 7 – 12 December; Omid Djalili from 14 – 19 December; and Layton Williams from 21 December 2026 to 2 January 2027. Casting for one final King Herod (4 to 9 January 2027) as well as the roles of Judas and Simon at Theatre Royal Drury Lane is to be announced.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic global phenomenon is directed by Tim Sheader with choreography by Olivier Award-winner Drew McOnie and design by Tony and Olivier Award-winner Tom Scutt. This reunites the creative team of the 2016 production 10 years on to create a unique staging of their Olivier award-winning, worldwide smash-hit production. The production which was originally created and produced at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, is currently playing a limited 11-week season at The London Palladium which will be followed by a 12-week season at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Following the conclusion of these London engagements Jesus Christ Superstar starring Sam Ryder, will tour the UK from 11 February to 23 October 2027. Further casting for the tour is to be announced.

Jesus Christ Superstar follows the events of the last days of the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and the iconic title number ‘Superstar’.

Originally released as an album, Jesus Christ Superstar opened on Broadway in 1971, at the Mark Hellinger Theatre, where it was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Original Score. The original London production ran for over eight years. By the time it closed, after 3,358 performances, it had become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time.

Sam Ryder's brand-new recordings of Gethsemane and What's The Buzz? are now available to listen to on all streaming platforms. With lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the record was produced by music legend Fraser T. Smith (Adele, Raye, Dave) alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sam Ryder, recorded live to tape at British Grove Studios earlier this year.

Joining director Tim Sheader, choreographer Drew McOnie and designer Tom Scutt on the creative team are musical supervisor Tom Deering, lighting designer Lee Curran, sound designer Adam Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup designers Sam Cox & Maria Johal, fight director Kate Waters and casting directors Grindrod Burton Casting.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

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