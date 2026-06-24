BroadwayWorld Unveils New Redesigned Website & On Demand TV Apps

Today marks a major milestone for BroadwayWorld. We've launched a fully redesigned website, rebuilt to be faster, easier to navigate, and better at connecting you to the growing stable of features that make BroadwayWorld the world's largest theatre news source.

The new site puts more of what you love within easy reach. Improved local listings make it simpler than ever to find shows, camps, and schools in your area. Enhanced personalization tailors the experience to you, with quick access to features like My Shows and our new Broadway Fantasy Fame. Whether you're tracking the productions you care about most or testing your instincts as a Broadway forecaster, everything is now just a click away.

And we're not stopping at the web. BroadwayWorld On Demand is now available on over 700 million televisions worldwide through new apps on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV / Android TV, and Roku

BroadwayWorld On Demand brings the magic of live theatre straight to your living room. Stream a continuously updated library of exclusive Broadway, Off-Broadway, touring, West End, and regional video - interviews, performances, opening nights, and behind-the-scenes access you won't find anywhere else. From the team behind the world's largest theatre news source, it's your front-row seat to the shows, stars, and stories that define the stage. There are no subscriptions - just download the app and start watching.

What you can watch includes exclusive interviews with Broadway's biggest stars and rising talent, showstopping performances and song clips from hit musicals and plays, opening night red carpets and cast celebrations, Tony Awards coverage and award-season highlights, behind-the-scenes looks and rehearsals, and more.

Built for the big screen, the apps feature easy-to-browse rows organized by category, fast full-library search by show, performer, or title, closed captions on supported videos, and smooth full-screen playback.

Download BroadwayWorld On Demand today on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV / Android TV, and Roku - and explore everything new at BroadwayWorld.