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Video: First Look at HIGH SOCIETY at the Barbican Theatre

See Freddie Fox, Felicity Kendall, Helen George, Julian Ovenden and Carly Mercedes Dyer.

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You can now get a first look at footage of the West End production of High Society featuring Freddie Fox, Felicity Kendall, Helen George, Julian Ovenden and Carly Mercedes Dyer. Performances are now running through 11 July at the Barbican Theatre.

With music and lyrics by Cole Porter and a book by Arthur Kopit, this new production promises a cocktail of romance, wit, mistaken identity and musical charm.

Featuring Porter classics such as Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, I Love Paris, Well Did You Evah?, Just One Of Those Things, Let’s Misbehave, You’re Sensational, and the swooningly romantic True Love, High Society is the unmissable musical event of the year.

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High Society

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