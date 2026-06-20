Video: Watch PADDINGTON, HERCULES, INTO THE WOODS and More at Day 1 of West End Live

West End LIVE returns to Trafalgar Square this weekend- Europe’s largest free musical theatre festival which takes place each year in the heart of London, presented by Westminster City Council and Official London Theatre. Over 50 top shows from the West End and beyond are set to perform.

West End LIVE attracts people of all ages into central London to experience the best of the West End - from the city's unparalleled theatre and culture scene to food, drink, fashion, nightlife, retail and more, providing a major boost to Westminster's local economy and supporting the creative industries.

Check back tomorrow (Sunday) for more performances from the casts of: Titanique, Six, The Karate Kid – The Musical, Magic Mike Live, Heathers, The Jonathan Larson Project, Jane Eyre, Ride The Cyclone, and many more! View a full schedule of events.

Disney's Hercules

High Society

Avenue Q

Wicked

The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Devil Wears Prada

Paddington The Musical

Cabaret

Sinatra The Musical

Hadestown

Hamilton

Oliver!

Phantom of the Opera

Les Misérables

The Producers

The Book of Mormon

Operation Mincemeat

Beetlejuice The Musical

Mamma Mia!

English National Opera

Disney's High School Musical

I'm Every Woman - The Chaka Khan Musical

Into The Woods

Six

The Choir of Man

Magic Mike Live

Now You See Me Live

Kimberly Akimbo

Liberace & Liza: A Tribute

Shantify

Representasian: An Evening Of Asian Talent

The Last Ship

Roles We'll Never Play

In Pieces

Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical

Here Comes J. Edgar!

Sirens: The Concert Series

Shanay Holmes

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

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