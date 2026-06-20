Video: Watch PADDINGTON, HERCULES, INTO THE WOODS and More at Day 1 of West End Live
The 21st West End Live continues through Sunday, June 21.
West End LIVE returns to Trafalgar Square this weekend- Europe’s largest free musical theatre festival which takes place each year in the heart of London, presented by Westminster City Council and Official London Theatre. Over 50 top shows from the West End and beyond are set to perform.
West End LIVE attracts people of all ages into central London to experience the best of the West End - from the city's unparalleled theatre and culture scene to food, drink, fashion, nightlife, retail and more, providing a major boost to Westminster's local economy and supporting the creative industries.
Check back tomorrow (Sunday) for more performances from the casts of: Titanique, Six, The Karate Kid – The Musical, Magic Mike Live, Heathers, The Jonathan Larson Project, Jane Eyre, Ride The Cyclone, and many more! View a full schedule of events.
Disney's Hercules
High Society
Avenue Q
Wicked
The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The Devil Wears Prada
Paddington The Musical
Cabaret
Sinatra The Musical
Hadestown
Hamilton
Oliver!
Phantom of the Opera
Les Misérables
The Producers
The Book of Mormon
Operation Mincemeat
Beetlejuice The Musical
Mamma Mia!
English National Opera
Disney's High School Musical
I'm Every Woman - The Chaka Khan Musical
Into The Woods
Six
The Choir of Man
Magic Mike Live
Now You See Me Live
Kimberly Akimbo
Liberace & Liza: A Tribute
Shantify
Representasian: An Evening Of Asian Talent
The Last Ship
Roles We'll Never Play
In Pieces
Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical
Here Comes J. Edgar!
Sirens: The Concert Series
Shanay Holmes
Photo Credit: Danny Kaan