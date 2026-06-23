Video: Sandra Oh and Paul Chahidi in Rehearsal For THE MISANTHROPE at the National Theatre

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Rehearsal footage from THE MISANTHROPE at London's National Theatre has debuted, offering the first glimpse of Sandra Oh and Paul Chahidi at work on the production ahead of its South Bank run. The clip, posted to The National Theatre's YouTube channel, shows the two performers inside the rehearsal room as they begin work on the piece.

THE MISANTHROPE is a new version by Martin Crimp, drawn from Molière's classic dark comedy. In this adaptation, the central character Alice is a novelist who grows increasingly contemptuous of what she sees as hollow contemporary pieties around kindness and respect. As she speaks out more boldly, her professional relationships erode and her personal life begins to fracture. Sandra Oh, known for her work in Killing Eve and Grey's Anatomy, plays Alice in what marks her National Theatre debut, as noted in prior BroadwayWorld coverage.

The production is directed by Indhu Rubasingham, who became Director of The National Theatre in spring 2025. It plays on the Lyttelton stage and is also scheduled for a National Theatre Live cinema release in September 2026.

BroadwayWorld has also published first-look production photos from the show featuring Oh and the wider company.

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