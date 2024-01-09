THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Soundtrack Goes to #1 in iTunes Charts

The 19-song collection, which has music by Nick Butcher and lyrics by Nick Butcher and Tom Ling, will be available digitally worldwide.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway
CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL

The Little Big Things

The official cast album from the critically acclaimed new British musical, based on the Sunday Times best-selling memoir by Henry Fraser, has gone straight to the top of the soundtrack charts.

Released on Friday, 5 January 2024, the album has proved so popular that it immediately secured top spot in the coveted iTunes album chart.

Nick Butcher commented:

“We’re delighted with the overwhelming response to ‘The Little Big Things (Original West End Cast Recording)’ and that our loyal and new audiences have catapulted it straight to the top of the iTunes Soundtrack Charts on its debut weekend. We have listeners from America to Australia and are thrilled Henry’s incredible story continues to be told worldwide.”

Michael Harrison and Nica Burns production of The Little Big Things, based on the best-selling memoir by Henry Fraser, withmusic by Nick Butcher, lyrics by Nick Butcher and Tom Ling and book by Joe White, runs @sohoplace until 2 March 2024.

An extraordinary true story about an ordinary family.

When one moment changes everything, Henrys family are split between a past they no longer recognise, and a future they could never foresee. 


Can Mum and Dad rally his three brothers; as the family start a journey to overcome the unimaginable?

Based on the Sunday Times best-selling autobiography by Henry Fraser, The Little Big Things is a new British musical with an explosive theatrical pop soundtrack in a world premiere production. This uplifting and colourful new musical is a life-affirming reminder about the transformative power of family, and how sometimes it really is the little things which matter the most.

An avid sportsman and academy player with a premiership Rugby club, Henry Frasers life changed forever when in 2009 he had a diving accident. From that moment he had a new life to live as a tetraplegic and new circumstances to accept and adapt to. Henrys defiance and determination to prosper against devastating odds led to him wheeling himself out of hospital a whole year earlier than predicted. Today he is a successful artist, inspirational speaker and best-selling author.   

Cast: Ed Larkin and Jonny Amies as Henry Fraser, Linzi Hateley and Alasdair Harvey as Henrys parents, Fran Fraser and Andrew Fraser. They are joined by Jordan Benjamin (Dom), Rebecca Bowden (Surgeon), Jamie Chatterton (Tom), Gracie McGonigal(Katie), Tom Oliver (Marco), Malinda Parris (Dr Graham), Cleve September (Will) and Amy Trigg (Agnes) alongside Stephen John Davis, Elena Pitsiaeli, George Salmon, Amy West and Joseph Wolff.

Read our review of the Original West End Cast Recording here.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith Photography




Recommended For You