Helen George and Felicity Kendal Will Lead Cole Porter's HIGH SOCIETY at London's Barbican Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The razor-sharp wit of Cole Porter will return to the Barbican next summer in a new production of Porter’s musical masterpiece HIGH SOCIETY. Tickets will go on general sale on 9 December.

Opening on 19 May for a strictly limited eight-week season, this musical masterpiece will star Helen George (Call the Midwife, The King and I) and Felicity Kendal (The Good Life, Anything Goes) making their much-anticipated return to the West End. Following the Barbican season, the musical will immediately embark on a major 20-week UK and Ireland tour - starring Helen George – opening at the Wycombe Swan.

This sumptuous new production is brought to life by an multi-award winning creative team, including renowned director Rachel Kavanaugh (currently directing Hugh Bonneville in Shadowlands at the Aldwych Theatre), legendary choreographer Anthony Van Laast (Mamma Mia, Kiss Me, Kate) with musical supervision by Stephen Ridley (The King and I, Anything Goes) leading a full orchestra, will immerse audiences in a dazzling world of champagne-sparkled evenings, razor-sharp comedy, and the timeless sophistication of Cole Porter in one of the great classic musicals of all time.

With music and lyrics by Cole Porter and a book by Arthur Kopit, this glittering new production promises a heady cocktail of romance, wit, mistaken identity and irresistible musical charm. Featuring Porter classics such as Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, I Love Paris, Well Did You Evah?, Just One Of Those Things, Let’s Misbehave, You’re Sensational, and the swooningly romantic True Love, HIGH SOCIETY will be the unmissable musical event of the year.

Helen George, who will once again captivate the country this Christmas as the beloved Trixie in two one-hour specials of the BBC series Call the Midwife, said: “I am delighted to be returning to the stage in Cole Porter’s musical comedy masterpiece HIGH SOCIETY to play Tracy Samantha Lord in a brand-new production directed by Rachel Kavanaugh next year. Theatre is my first love and I adored playing the iconic role of Anna in The King and I, so I jumped at the chance to flex my musical comedy chops and play Tracy. Cole Porter’s musicals are packed with his signature wit, glamour and unforgettable tunes and High Society is no exception. I am also thrilled it will be launching at the Barbican before embarking on a major UK tour. I can’t wait for audiences to enjoy a sparkling evening of comedy, romance, and sheer musical joy.”

Felicity Kendal said: “I am delighted to be returning to the Barbican in HIGH SOCIETY, another Cole Porter musical comedy masterpiece. I so enjoyed my time at the Barbican in Anything Goes, I couldn’t think of a more perfect summer treat and leapt at the chance to join this brand-new production directed by Rachel Kavanaugh and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast next summer. There is nothing quite like the thrill of a live audience experiencing a great show together and nobody does musical comedy like the genius that is Cole Porter. I cannot wait to get started and I know that audiences are in for the perfect musical summer treat next year.”

Producer Sir Howard Panter added: “Following the tremendous success of our summer seasons at the Barbican over recent years, including Anything Goes, Kiss Me, Kate, Fiddler on the Roof and Good Night, Oscar we are delighted to be returning once again to showcase Cole Porter’s sophisticated classic HIGH SOCIETY for a limited season. It has everything one could wish for in a Golden Age Musical - glamour, mistaken identity, romance, glorious music, and sheer irresistible fun. With the wonderful Helen George and Felicity Kendal leading our exceptional company, HIGH SOCIETY promises to be the perfect summer celebration for London audiences.”

Clear your diary, because you’re invited to the most swell party of the year, Cole Porter’s HIGH SOCIETY. Join the 28-strong cast for this lavish new production as plans for the society wedding of the year descend into chaos, with old flames and new flames vying for attention as a sharp-eyed tabloid reporter hunts for scandal at the waterfront estate.

Further casting will be announced soon.