THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE Extends Run in London

Performances of the first-ever stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins’s book The Hunger Games and Lionsgate’s hit motion picture of the same name have been extended until 18 October 2026 due to strong demand, with existing shows through February 15th nearly sold-out.

Previews are currently running in the newly built Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre, and the press night is on 12 November 2025.

There will be an audio described performance on 16 January 2026 at 2.30pm and a captioned performance on 21 January 2026 at 7.30pm.

Mia Carragher plays Katniss Everdeen, with Euan Garrett as Peeta Mellark, Joshua Lacey as Haymitch Abernathy, Tristan Waterson as Gale Hawthorne, Tamsin Carroll as Effie Trinket, Stavros Demetraki as Caesar Flickerman, Nathan Ives-Moiba as Cinna & Mayor, Sophia Ally as Prim Everdeen & Ensemble, and Ruth Everett as Mrs. Everdeen & Ensemble.

John Malkovich appears on screen at every show as President Snow, creating an unforgettable stage meets screen spectacle.

The cast is completed by Aiya Agustin (Rue), Geo Bailey (Swing), Alexandra Barredo (Ensemble), Imogen Brooke (Ensemble), Liana Cottrill (Clove), Kyerron Dixon-Bassey (Swing), Lewis Easter (Marvel), Felix Garcia Guyer (Chief of Staff, Ensemble & Fight Captain), Marcellus Hill (Thresh), Matthew Ives (Swing & Swing Captain), Jessica Lee (Tippet), Mariana Lewis (Glimmer), Kiera Milward (Swing), Felipe Pacheo (Cato & Fight Captain), Redmond Rance (Stele), Nathanael Saleh (Swing), Mark Samaras (Drove), Artemis Stamouli (Fossa & Movement Captain) and Rory Toms (Fila.)

The state-of-the-art Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre is a brand-new 1,200 seat purpose-built, dynamic theatre-in-the-round venue designed especially to host this production. The theatre, which is situated right in the heart of London’s vibrant Canary Wharf will put spectators into the heart of the action.

Conor McPherson has adapted the first book from Suzanne Collins’s epic series and the first film from Lionsgate’s iconic film franchise for this live theatrical production. The production will be helmed by renowned director Matthew Dunster (2:22 - A Ghost Story, Hangmen, The Pillowman and most recently Hedda at Theatre Royal Bath), with a world-class creative team who will bring the show to life.

The Hunger Games franchise encompasses five critically acclaimed novels that have sold over 100 million copies worldwide and been translated into 52 languages as well as a blockbuster film franchise that has grossed more than $3.4 billion at the global box office. Suzanne Collins’s latest Hunger Games novel, Sunrise on the Reaping, was published by Scholastic in March and will be adapted into a major motion picture event to be released by Lionsgate on November 20, 2026.

Joining McPherson and Dunster on the creative team for Hunger Games on Stage are Miriam Buether (set designer), Moi Tran (Costume Designer), Charlotte Broom (choreographer), Lucy Carter (lighting designer), Ian Dickinson for Autograph (sound designer), Tal Rosner (video designer), Chris Fisher (illusions), Kev McCurdy (fight director), Suspended Illusions (performer flying), James Maloney (arranger, musical director & additional compositions), Amy Ball CDG (casting director), James Robert Moore (associate director), Robyn Grant (creative assistant director), Luke Smith (associate set designer) and Lloyd Thomas (production manager).

In a dystopian future, The Hunger Games ignite a thrilling battle for survival, where 24 young tributes are pitted against each other in an arena to fight to the death. Katniss Everdeen, a fearless and resourceful heroine, emerges as a symbol of rebellion as she fights not only for her life but for the hope of a nation oppressed by a ruthless Capitol. In a brand-new epic stage production, The Hunger Games: On Stage is a gripping tale of courage, defiance, and the unbreakable human spirit.