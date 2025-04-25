THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Will Host Relaxed Performance in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Go Live Theatre will partner with Kevin McCollum, David Furnish, Jamie Wilson and Nederlander Theatres to stage the first ever relaxed performance of The Devil Wears Prada, a new musical taking place at the Dominion Theatre on Saturday 7 June 2025 at 1:30pm. With up to 2,000 audience members expected, this will be Go Live Theatre's largest Relaxed Performances to date.

Through this collaboration, Go Live Theatre will deliver an inclusive and welcoming experience for children, young people and families with learning difficulties, special educational needs and/or disabilities.

The performance will be carefully adapted to support neurodivergent audience members, including those on the autism spectrum and individuals with sensory or communication needs. As with all Go Live Relaxed Performances, there will be subtle changes to the sound and lighting and specially trained front-of-house staff will be on hand throughout the afternoon to help anyone who requires assistance.

Sita McIntosh, Chief Executive of Go Live Theatre, said today: “We are incredibly grateful to Kevin McCollum, David Furnish, Jamie Wilson, Nederlander Theatres and The Garek Trust for their help in making this relaxed performance of The Devil Wears Prada possible. At Go Live Theatre we believe that theatre is for everyone and enabling children and families, who struggle to attend mainstream shows, to enjoy what so many of us take for granted is a vital thread of our work. Having attended many relaxed performances I can testify to the sheer joy and excitement in the auditorium, it's very special.”

Thanks to the incredible generosity of The Garek Trust, tickets are available at significantly subsidised prices making it possible for families who may not otherwise have access to theatre to attend.

Go Live Theatre has a long-standing commitment to accessibility. Since its inception as Mousetrap Theatre Projects in 1997, the charity has enabled more than 250,000 children and young people to experience live theatre, a number that continues to grow every year.

Go Live works with children and young people from disadvantaged and/or vulnerable backgrounds, as well as those with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), for whom a trip to the theatre might otherwise be out of reach, whether due to economic, physical or social barriers.

The organisation presented the very first relaxed performance of a West End show back in 2012 with Shrek the Musical and since then have been able to offer a multitude of shows including Sister Act, Wicked, Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker!, 101 Dalmatians, The Play That Goes Wrong, and Mamma Mia!

