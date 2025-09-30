New Cast Joins THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA; Vanessa Williams and Show Extend Run

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a first year in the West End, becoming the fastest selling show in the Dominion's history, The Devil Wears Prada will welcome new runway-ready cast members this October, as the show announces another extension, now running at the Dominion Theatre until 26 September 2026.

Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives) will also continue her reign as the Queen of Fashion, the irrepressible Miranda Priestly, until 18 April 2026. Continuing alongside her, until this date, are Olivier Award winner and Grammy nominated, Matt Henry, MBE, as Runway's Creative Fashion Director, Nigel and James Darch (Mamma Mia!; Wicked) as the devious journalist, Christian.

Taking over the role of Andy, is Stevie Doc (winner of ITV's Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream and WhatsOnStage Award nominee for her performance of Sophie in Mamma Mia!), with Taila Halford (Shucked; School of Rock) as Miranda's fiery and fashion-forward first assistant Emily, and Keelan McAuley (Clueless; Heathers) as Andy's boyfriend Nate.

Joining the ensemble are: Alex Woodward (also playing Hot Nurse), Anta Bah, Dean Makowshi-Clayton, Georgia Aspinall, Harry Tunningley, Jenna Bonner, Joshua Robinson, Justin-Lee Jones, Kimberley Hoyle, Mark Lamb, Selina Hamilton and Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister.

Completing the cast are: Gabby Antrobus, Selena Barron, Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Pamela Blair, Lloyd Davies, Jinny Gold, Luke Jackson, Emma Johnson, Debbie Kurup, Brandon Lee Sears, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Shannon Molloy, Eleanor Peach, Ethan Le Phong, Joshua Steel, Kayleigh Thadani and Tara Yasmin.

The year two cast will begin performances on Tuesday 21 October.

Opening with record breaking sales and playing to rapturous audiences, this milestone-setting musical continues to take the West End by storm having also recently released its first original cast recording earlier this month, available HERE, which includes two unheard Elton John original demos and charted as the #1 new release on the compilations chart.

Hilariously fun and fabulously stylish, The Devil Wears Prada tells an inspiring story about discovering what kind of person you truly want to be. Choose your outfit carefully and get ready for a new musical that's hautter than hell!

The Devil Wears Prada has an award-winning creative team led by Elton John (Tammy Faye, Billy Elliot: The Musical, The Lion King), new direction & choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Hairspray), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs) and Mark Sonnenblick (Theatre Camp), book by Kate Wetherhead (Ever After, Submissions Only), set design by Tim Hatley (Life of Pi, Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot, Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (The Tina Turner Musical, Frankenstein), sound design by Gareth Owen (Come From Away, & Juliet) and casting by Jill Green CDG.

The production opened at Theatre Royal Plymouth prior to arriving in the West End last summer, from 06 July – 17 August 2024.

Fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion's most powerful and terrifying icon — editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda's impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised. How far will she go to succeed... and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she's always wanted?

The musical is based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios which went on to gross $326 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations.

The Devil Wears Prada is produced by four time Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum (Mrs. Doubtfire, In the Heights, Avenue Q and Rent), David Furnish (Tammy Faye, Billy Elliot: The Musical) and Jamie Wilson (Mrs Doubtfire, Just For One Day, Sister Act The Musical) as a co-production with Theatre Royal Plymouth, and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.