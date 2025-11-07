Photos: New Cast Members in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After its first year in the West End, The Devil Wears Prada welcomed in new cast members this October with new production photos released today. Vanessa Williams also extended her run in the show. Check out the new photos below!

Starring Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives) as the Queen of Fashion, the irrepressible Miranda Priestly, with Stevie Doc (winner of ITV’s Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream and WhatsOnStage Award nominee for her performance of Sophie in Mamma Mia!), as new assistant Andy, Taila Halford (Shucked; School of Rock) as Miranda’s fiery and fashion-forward first assistant Emily, Olivier Award winner and Grammy nominated, Matt Henry, MBE, as Runway’s Creative Fashion Director, Nigel, Keelan McAuley (Clueless; Heathers) as Andy’s boyfriend Nate and James Darch (Mamma Mia!; Wicked) as the devious journalist, Christian.

The ensemble are: Gabby Antrobus, Georgia Aspinall, Anta Bah, Selena Barron, Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Pamela Blair, Jenna Bonner, Lloyd Davies, Jinny Gold, Selina Hamilton, Kimberley Hoyle, Luke Jackson, Emma Johnson, Justin-Lee Jones, Debbie Kurup, Mark Lamb, Brandon Lee Sears, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Dean Makowshi-Clayton, Shannon Molloy, Eleanor Peach, Ethan Le Phong, Joshua Robinson, Joshua Steel, Kayleigh Thadani, Harry Tunningley, Alex Woodward (also playing Hot Nurse),and Tara Yasmin.

The Devil Wears Prada has an award-winning creative team led by Elton John (Tammy Faye, Billy Elliot: The Musical, The Lion King), new direction & choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Hairspray), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs) and Mark Sonnenblick (Theatre Camp),book by Kate Wetherhead (Ever After, Submissions Only), set design by Tim Hatley (Life of Pi, Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot, Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (The Tina Turner Musical, Frankenstein), sound design by Gareth Owen (Come From Away, & Juliet) and casting by Jill Green CDG.

Fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion's most powerful and terrifying icon — editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda's impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised. How far will she go to succeed... and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she’s always wanted?

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett