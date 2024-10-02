THE CHOIR OF MAN Sets Final Performance at The Arts Theatre Ahead of Venue's Closing For Redevelopment

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the news that the Arts Theatre is likely to close to proceed with a major redevelopment, the producers of THE CHOIR OF MAN have announced that the final performance at the venue will be New Year’s Eve, Tuesday 31 December 2024, with tickets on sale now.

The show, which is selling to record capacity audiences, kicked off its West End journey at the Arts Theatre in October 2021. It has welcomed over 280,000 audience members through the doors over 1000 performances.

Plans for its next London home will be announced shortly. Fans who wish to be the first to know these plans can sign up for updates via the website.

Nic Doodson said on behalf of the producers, “We are so very proud of this smash hit show, and we want to thank our wonderfully loyal and passionate audiences, who come back night after night. We’ve broken box office records at the Arts Theatre, whilst keeping our ticket prices as low as possible. Our 5 brilliant casts have given out over 2,500 free pints of beer, and we want to raise a glass to them and to the extended Choir of Man family.

Whilst we’re sad to say goodbye for now to our current West End home, we’re really excited for what comes next – watch this space!”

Welcome to THE JUNGLE, the best pub in the world.

Here, an (extra)ordinary cast of nine guys combine beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with first-rate tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community.

Brimming with hits from artists such as Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Guns & Roses, Avicii and Katy Perry to name but a few, this is a pub like no other!

An uplifting celebration of community and friendship with something for everyone - including free beer! Enjoy 90 minutes of feel-good, foot-stomping entertainment unlike anything else in the West End.

The current cast is Luke Conner Hall (Bat Out of Hell – International Tour, Australia/New Zealand, Peacock Theatre, QUEENZ: The Show With Balls! – Coventry, Edinburgh Fringe, UK Tour) as ‘Romantic’, Sam Pope (Bat Out of Hell – UK Tour) as ‘Joker’, Rob Godfrey (Choir of Man – Sydney Opera House) as ‘Beast’, Tyler Orphé-Baker (Disney’s The Lion King, Lyceum; The Choir of Man, West End) as ‘Pub Bore’, Shane McDaid (Titanic the Musical, UK/International; The Choir of Man NCL and Chicago) as ‘Poet’, Ifan Gwilym-Jones (The Choir of Man, NCL; Australia and Chicago) as ‘Maestro’, Kristian Morse (The Corn is Green, National Theatre; The Choir of Man, Chicago) as ‘Barman’, George Knapper (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, UK Tour and The Choir of ManNCL; Canada; Australia; Chicago; Florida and West End) as ‘Handyman’ with Bradley Walwyn (We Will Rock You, Royal Caribbean; The Choir Of Man NCL and Australia) as ‘Hardman’ and David Shute (Once: The Musical, Barn and The Choir of Man NCL; Chicago; Tampa; Australia; Edinburgh; Coventry) and Tom Carter-Miles (Frankenstein Illyria; The Choir of Man, NCL and West End), Seán Keany (Once in Concert – West End, China and Japan, The Choir of Man - Korea), and Paul Deegan (The Choir of Man NCL and Chicago) as swings.

The on-stage band has Jacob Evans on drums, Jack Hartigan on guitar, Darius Luke Thompson on violin and Sam Tookey on bass.

THE CHOIR OF MAN previously played three sell-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House and multiple sold-out US and European tours. Following its last run at the Arts Theatre from October 2021 to April 2022, it received an Olivier nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, and then went on to play in Coventry as part of the City of Culture Assembly Festival season and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The show re-opened at the Arts Theatre in October 2022, and has continued to see many sold-out shows, with loyal audiences returning again and again. In 2023 the show announced partnerships with suicide prevention charity CALM (The Campaign Against Living Miserably), and Big Drop Brewing Co - the world’s first brewer dedicated to alcohol-free beer – as the show’s Official Alcohol-Free Beer Partner.

THE CHOIR OF MAN is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, directed by Nic Doodson, with Daniel Harnett as associate director and resident director; monologues written by Ben Norris; with musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Jack Blume, with Lee Freeman as resident musical director, and Alistair Higgins as associate musical supervisor; movement direction and choreography by Freddie Huddleston, with Adam Hilton as associate choreographer and movement director; scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and co-scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Sten Severson, with Liam McDermott as associate sound designer; casting by Debbie O’Brien.

The show is produced by Immersive Everywhere, Nic Doodson, Andrew Kay, Wendy & Andy Barnes, Gavin Kalin and Hunter Arnold.

