THE ANTIPODES Leads October's Top 10 New London Shows

Click Here for More Articles on LONDON TOP 10

London is never short of temptations, whether splashy West End shows, epic dramas or bold fringe offerings. From Annie Baker to Ealing comedy and a royal reunion, here are some of this month's most eye-catching openings. Don't forget to check back for BroadwayWorld's reviews, interviews and features!

1. The Antipodes, National Theatre

Following her extraordinary The Flick and John, Annie Baker's latest lands at the National - and this time she's also co-directing with designer Chloe Lamford. Her 2017 work is an ambiguous story about storytellers, starring Arthur Darvill, Conleth Hill, Hadley Fraser, Fisayo Akinade, Stuart McQuarrie, Bill Milner, Imogen Doel, Matt Bardock and Sinéad Matthews.

21 October-23 November. Book tickets here

2. Vassa, Almeida Theatre

Mike Bartlett puts his spin on Maxim Gorky's 1910 play, about a warring family and a crumbling dynasty. Tinuke Craig directs a cast that features Samantha Bond as the manipulative matriarch, plus Kayla Meikle, Cyril Nri, Alexandra Dowling, Daniella Isaacs, Lee Ross, Sophie Wu, Arthur Hughes, Amber James and Danny Kirrane.

5 October-23 November. Book tickets here

3. Lungs, Old Vic

The Queen and Prince Philip reunite! Claire Foy and Matt Smith, stars of the early years of The Crown, play a couple once again - this time, debating the merits of bringing a child into a world with overpopulation, climate change and political unrest. Matthew Warchus directs Duncan MacMillan's pertinent two-hander.

14 October-9 November. Book tickets here

4. The Man in the White Suit, Wyndham's Theatre

This Ealing comedy sci-fi - about a chemist who invents a fabric that never gets dirty, enraging both trade unions and textile manufacturers - is adapted for stage by Sean Foley, who also directs. It stars Stephen Mangan, Kara Tointon and Sue Johnston, and has original songs from Noah and the Whale's Charlie Fink.

26 September-11 January, 2020. Book tickets here

5. A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, Trafalgar Studios

Simon Evans revives Peter Nichols' funny, moving and boldly surreal play - based, in part, on his own experiences - about parents caring for their disabled child, affectionately nicknamed "Joe Egg". Last seen in London in 2001, starring Clive Owen and Victoria Hamilton, this new production features Toby Stephens, Claire Skinner and Patricia Hodge.

Until 30 November. Book tickets here

6. Groan Ups, Vaudeville Theatre

Mischief Theatre, creators of The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, kick off their year-long Vaudeville residency with a new comedy that looks at a group at ages six, 13 and 30. Kirsty Patrick Ward directs Dave Hearn, Henry Lewis, Charlie Russell, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Nancy Zamit and Bryony Corrigan.

Until 1 December. Book tickets here

7. Death of a Salesman, Piccadilly Theatre

Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell's landmark Young Vic production of Arthur Miller's play, which offers a fascinating new reading by making Willy Loman and his family African-American, gets a much-deserved West End outing. The powerhouse duo of Wendell Pierce and Sharon D. Clarke is back leading the cast.

24 October-4 January, 2020. Book tickets here

8. [BLANK], Donmar Warehouse

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Clean Break, Alice Birch's new play - about the impact of the criminal justice system on women and their families - offers a fascinating formal challenge: it's composed of 100 unnamed scenes, so it's up to director Maria Aberg to construct her production. The cast includes Kate O'Flynn and Jemima Rooper.

11 October-30 November. Book tickets here

9. Ghost Quartet, Boulevard Theatre

London's new Soho theatre space opens with Dave Malloy's hauntingly beautiful song cycle, featuring four interwoven narratives spanning centuries - including a take on Edgar Allan Poe. It stars Carly Bawden, Niccolò Curradi, Maimuna Memon and Zubin Varla, and is directed by Bill Buckhurst, who helmed the brilliant immersive Sweeney Todd at Tooting Arts Club.

24 October-4 January, 2020. Book tickets here

10. Noises Off, Garrick Theatre

If you didn't see Michael Frayn's peerless, laugh-till-you-weep backstage farce at Lyric Hammersmith, make sure you catch its West End run. Jeremy Herrin's production once again features Meera Syal, Daniel Rigby, Lloyd Owen and Simon Rouse, plus new cast members Sarah Hadland, Richard Henders, Lisa McGrillis, Adrian Richards and Anjli Mohindra.

27 September-4 January, 2020. Book tickets here

Want more recommendations? Find previous Top 10 lists here





Related Articles