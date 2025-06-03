Sydnie Christmas Will Lead 101 DALMATIANS THE MUSICAL!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following her successful UK solo tour, Sydnie Christmas will take on the iconic role of Cruella De Vil in the transfer of 101 Dalmatians The Musical at the Eventim Apollo. After its hugely successful UK Tour, the musical will play for a limited six week run from Friday 18 July – Saturday 30 August 2025.

Sydnie captivated the nation with powerhouse vocals and emotional depth during her Britain's Got Talent journey. Her debut album, My Way, soared to the top of the iTunes charts in both the UK and the US. Recent performances include the Royal Variety Performance in front of King Charles III; a sold-out New York debut at Sony Hall; a performance at David Foster's 75th birthday celebration at the Hollywood Bowl alongside Michael Bublé, Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson and others. Sydnie's casting marks her return to the London stage. She made her professional debut in Lazarus – The David Bowie Musical, and most recently appeared in Starlight Express in Germany.

Sydnie Christmas said, “I can’t wait to sink my teeth into this iconic character! There’s a bit of me that I see in Cruella, so I’m excited to see her evolve…”

Further casting to be announced.

The new musical version of Dodie Smith’s classic book, 101 Dalmatians is written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris. The director is Bill Buckhurst, with sets designed by David Woodhead, costumes designed by Sarah Mercadé and choreography by Lucy Hind. Musical supervision is from Alfonso Casado Trigo, orchestration by Jack Hopkins, the puppets are designed by Jimmy Grimes, with lighting by James Whiteside and sound design from Chris Whybrow. The musical director is Leigh Stanford Thompson, and casting director is Lucy Casson.

When fashionista Cruella de Vil plots to swipe all the Dalmatian puppies in town to create her fabulous new fur coat, there’s trouble ahead for Pongo and Perdi and their litter of adorable, tail-wagging young pups.

This classic canine caper is brought to life on stage with spectacular puppetry, show-stopping choreography, hilarious songs and irresistible puppies!

